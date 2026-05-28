close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026

F1 fans blast Lance Stroll over trophy presentation

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 fans blast Lance Stroll over trophy presentation

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Lance Stroll was back on track for his home Formula 1 event at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, although he appeared uncomfortable during a pre-race trophy ceremony in Montreal.

It proved to be another disappointing outing for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso forced to retire due to a seat-related issue while Stroll crossed the line in 15th place, three laps behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Despite Aston Martin’s struggles, the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix delivered plenty of drama, from the extended battle between the Mercedes drivers at the front to changing weather conditions that created a variety of strategic calls early in the race.

Yet, the drivers themselves did not embrace the cooler conditions, with the team sponsored cagoules out and zipped up the chins in full force. And the weather clearly impacted Stroll's enjoyment of the trophy presentation on Sunday.

Stroll meets The Office

A video circulated on social media of Stroll at the trophy presentation for the marshal award, where he posed awkwardly for the photo.

Another added: "When you don't like your job, you go every day and do everything grudgingly. Homer Simpson."

A third wrote: "Stroll represents the absence of consciousness. He's a blank slate.2

"When my mom wants me to go see a visit from someone I've never even seen in my life," a fourth user replied.

Related

F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 insider stunned by McLaren decision to let key figure join rival team

F1 insider stunned by McLaren decision to let key figure join rival team

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull setup dispute

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull setup dispute

  • Yesterday 23:00
George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

  • Yesterday 19:00
Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

  • Yesterday 00:00
George Russell issues public apology

George Russell issues public apology

  • May 26, 2026 22:00

Just in

21:00
Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle
19:00
F1 insider stunned by McLaren decision to let key figure join rival team
27-5
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull setup dispute
27-5
F1 legend injured after armed robbery
27-5
George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen criticizes Formula 1 again after Canadian Grand Prix battle

57 minutes ago
F1 insider stunned by McLaren decision to let key figure join rival team Latest F1 News

F1 insider stunned by McLaren decision to let key figure join rival team

2 hours ago
F1 fans blast Lance Stroll over trophy presentation Canadian Grand Prix

F1 fans blast Lance Stroll over trophy presentation

Today 17:00
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull setup dispute Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull setup dispute

Yesterday 23:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x