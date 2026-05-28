F1 fans blast Lance Stroll over trophy presentation

Change your timezone:

Lance Stroll was back on track for his home Formula 1 event at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, although he appeared uncomfortable during a pre-race trophy ceremony in Montreal.

It proved to be another disappointing outing for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso forced to retire due to a seat-related issue while Stroll crossed the line in 15th place, three laps behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Despite Aston Martin’s struggles, the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix delivered plenty of drama, from the extended battle between the Mercedes drivers at the front to changing weather conditions that created a variety of strategic calls early in the race.

Article continues under video

Yet, the drivers themselves did not embrace the cooler conditions, with the team sponsored cagoules out and zipped up the chins in full force. And the weather clearly impacted Stroll's enjoyment of the trophy presentation on Sunday.

Stroll meets The Office

A video circulated on social media of Stroll at the trophy presentation for the marshal award, where he posed awkwardly for the photo.

Another added: "When you don't like your job, you go every day and do everything grudgingly. Homer Simpson."

A third wrote: "Stroll represents the absence of consciousness. He's a blank slate.2

"When my mom wants me to go see a visit from someone I've never even seen in my life," a fourth user replied.

Related