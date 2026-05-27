Max Verstappen fuels speculation over potential blockbuster F1 switch

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Max Verstappen has once again hinted that a future departure from Red Bull cannot be completely ruled out, keeping speculation over his Formula 1 future alive.

Although the four-time world champion is still expected to remain with Red Bull for the coming years, Verstappen has become increasingly careful about making any firm commitments regarding his long-term plans.

Speaking this week, Verstappen confirmed that he intends to continue racing in Formula 1 despite earlier frustrations surrounding the 2026 regulation changes, particularly concerns linked to the sport’s new battery management systems.

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He did prevaricate slightly when asked if he was sure he'd remain with Red Bull though, admitting that while he'd like to remain with Red Bull for the rest of his career, he doesn't have to close off all of his options immediately.

The phrase being picked up on by some careful readers was 'whether it’s here or somewhere else, there’s much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract'.

Verstappen confirms plans to remain in F1

"The ratio between the combustion engine and the electric motor will then be approximately 60-40, depending a bit on the circuit. It is not quite top-notch yet, but it is a step in the right direction. And certainly an improvement compared to the current situation."

Pressed by Erik van Haren on whether that meant specifically with Red Bull, he replied: “I’m in no rush, you know. Ideally, I’d like to stay associated with Red Bull for the rest of my life; I’ve always said that.

"But making that decision doesn’t have to happen today or tomorrow. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, there’s much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract.

"I’m talking about all the other projects as well. I’m in talks with Red Bull about those too. I’m very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it all comes to nothing, that’s fine with me. That’s my attitude towards life.”

Would Verstappen leaving Red Bull be F1's biggest ever move?

It would certainly be the most discussed, just by virtue of the size of the sport's fanbase in 2026 and the amount of extra column inches that the internet provides publications to write about it.

Let's not forget, though, that this is a sport which has seen a driver win a world championship by colliding with his team-mate, having announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Three years later, a reigning world champion didn't just sign with another team, but a team in an entirely different series – so frustrated with his own team and their plan to pair him with a driver he had a poor relationship with that he left for IndyCar.

That's before even going into Michael Schumacher ditching Benetton for Ferrari after back-to-back titles, or Lewis Hamilton ditching McLaren – whose young driver programme he'd entered at just 13 – for Mercedes in 2013.

So...probably not? But let's be honest, the most single fastest driver in the sport moving to another team is never a minor news story.

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