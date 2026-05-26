Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules
Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules
Max Verstappen is not happy with the FIA regs
Max Verstappen has argued that Formula 1’s rulebook has become so complex that many fans are left struggling to follow what is happening.
The Red Bull star made the remarks during the FIA post-race press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he discussed the areas he feels F1 must address before the 2026 regulation overhaul.
The sport is set for a major rules shake-up next season, with redesigned cars and updated power units due to be introduced.
But Verstappen has suggested that the current direction of the championship has become too far removed from what he considers pure motorsport.
The comments came after Verstappen raced outside of F1 in the Nurburgring 24hrs, insisting that his recent experiences had reminded him how simple and exciting motorsport can be when the regulations are less restrictive.
“So, yeah, when I come back into Formula 1, the thing is of course here, especially most of the drivers, we’re the best in the world.
“So even if you would give us a rental car, we’ll give you a good show and we’ll race each other very hard and well. So it has nothing to do in that sense with the rules.”
Verstappen criticises complex F1 rules
Verstappen then went further, arguing that drivers are being forced to manage too many complicated procedures while racing.
“But for me, while driving, yeah, it’s all a bit confusing,” he added. “It’s not what Formula 1 should be about.
“It’s way too complex, all of this. Most of the rules, the fans don’t even know what we are dealing with while driving, what is allowed when you’re behind or when you’re the car ahead, what we have to do on a formation lap or what we have to do in an out-lap, or how much battery that we’re allowed to charge.
“All these things are just such a shame that we have to deal with all these things.”
Verstappen said he hoped F1’s planned changes for next season would help move the sport back towards more natural racing.
“For me F1 just needs to be more pure and I really hope that what they try to do next year will go through because I think that is necessary, the minimum necessary, to make it a bit more natural and a bit more back to normal, or at least a bit more pure racing,” he said.
“But like I said, as drivers, give us any kind of car, we’ll always race and give a good entertainment or a good show.”
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