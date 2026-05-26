close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Verstappen Racing, Nurburgring, 2026

Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan

Max Verstappen, Verstappen Racing, Nurburgring, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan

Verstappen discusses Daytona

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

After competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, F1 world champion Max Verstappen has addressed whether he plans to take on another legendary endurance event - the Daytona 24 Hours.

Verstappen was cruelly denied a first 24-hour race win at the Nurburgring after his No.3 Mercedes-AMG was hit by driveshaft problems, forcing the car back into the garage and costing his team the race lead.

In spite of that setback, Verstappen remains eager to return to the event in 2027, making clear that it remains his priority ahead of other endurance racing appearances.

In a recent conversation with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked whether he had plans to take part in another 24 hour race such as the Daytona 24 Hours.

Will Verstappen contest Daytona 24 Hours

The Daytona 24 Hours is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and is typically the first race of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

While Verstappen admitted he would love to try the race one year, he also maintained that it was difficult alongside his current F1 schedule.

"It is an idea at the moment, but not yet concrete. I still have plenty of time to think about it. But I would really love to do it. And in a GT3 car again, I think, not in the fastest GTP class. And if next year the Nurburgring 24 Hours falls on a non-Formula 1 weekend again, then I want to compete there again as well.”

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Rolex 24 at Daytona

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules

Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules

  • Yesterday 23:00
Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

  • 3 hours ago
George Russell issues public apology

George Russell issues public apology

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard

  • May 24, 2026 17:55
F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today

F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today

  • May 24, 2026 17:15
Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix

Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix

  • May 24, 2026 16:18

Just in

00:00
Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim
26-5
Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules
26-5
George Russell issues public apology
26-5
Jesse Love set to make NASCAR team debut this weekend at Nashville
24-5
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster

May 24, 2026 23:00
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix

May 23, 2026 22:18
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli Formula 1

F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli

May 23, 2026 17:57
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race Formula 1

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race

May 22, 2026 23:52
Ontdek het op Google Play
x