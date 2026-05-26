Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan
Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan
Verstappen discusses Daytona
After competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, F1 world champion Max Verstappen has addressed whether he plans to take on another legendary endurance event - the Daytona 24 Hours.
Verstappen was cruelly denied a first 24-hour race win at the Nurburgring after his No.3 Mercedes-AMG was hit by driveshaft problems, forcing the car back into the garage and costing his team the race lead.
In spite of that setback, Verstappen remains eager to return to the event in 2027, making clear that it remains his priority ahead of other endurance racing appearances.
In a recent conversation with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked whether he had plans to take part in another 24 hour race such as the Daytona 24 Hours.
Will Verstappen contest Daytona 24 Hours
The Daytona 24 Hours is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and is typically the first race of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
While Verstappen admitted he would love to try the race one year, he also maintained that it was difficult alongside his current F1 schedule.
"It is an idea at the moment, but not yet concrete. I still have plenty of time to think about it. But I would really love to do it. And in a GT3 car again, I think, not in the fastest GTP class. And if next year the Nurburgring 24 Hours falls on a non-Formula 1 weekend again, then I want to compete there again as well.”
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