F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix here
Lewis Hamilton took his best grand prix finish as a Ferrari driver in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, but he was no match for the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.
The seven-time world champion finished the race as runner up, while Antonelli's championship lead ballooned to 43 points after a devastating retirement for George Russell.
The first 30 laps of the race saw Antonelli and Russell go right back to their fierce battle from Saturday's sprint, swapping the lead between themselves and even at one point coming to blows at the final chicane.
That fight continued even as the pair received radio messages from above imploring them not to leave the carcasses of two silver cars by the side of the track and ruin the team's day entirely.
While the pair didn't collide again, the team's day did get markedly worse on Lap 31 when Russell suffered a catastrophic power loss, leaving him to trundle over the grass and park his car up – clearly furious, flinging his headrest out of his car and onto the track.
Leading up to the start of the race, a light pre-race smattering of rain had left strategy choices completely up in the air, with the grid ending up split three ways between soft tyres, medium tyres and intermediates.
The most prominent team on inters was McLaren – whose drivers were openly telling the team that they believed the call was a mistake when on the formation lap(s). As it turned out, the drivers were absolutely right. While Lando Norris got such a jump off the line that he took the lead in the first corner, he and his team-mate were in the pits less than five minutes later to switch to dry tyres.
Norris' day ended early in the second half when his gearbox failed down at the final hairpin, while Oscar Piastri did his best to compound his team's mistake by driving clean into the side of Alex Albon on Lap 13, earning himself a broken front wing and ten-second penalty for his trouble. He finished out of the points in 11th.
One further note on a retirement for Sergio Perez, whose front-right suspension simply snapped under braking on entry to the pit lane. Sebastien Buemi-esque!
READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled
F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+10.768s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+11.276s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+44.151s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1 LAP
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2 LAPS
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2 LAPS
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2 LAPS
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2 LAPS
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3 LAPS
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+4 LAPS
|NC
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|DNF
|NC
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|DNF
|NC
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|DNF
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
|NC
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: Hamilton vs Alonso: What really went down between F1 rivals
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix
- May 23, 2026 22:18
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
- May 23, 2026 17:57
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- May 22, 2026 23:52
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard
- Yesterday 17:55
F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today
- Yesterday 17:15
Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 16:18
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix
- May 23, 2026 22:18
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
- May 23, 2026 17:57
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- 22 may
Goodbye Papaya rules? F1 insider shares update over controversial McLaren approach
- 15 may
Lewis Hamilton facing claims Charles Leclerc has become Ferrari’s lead driver
- 18 may
F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
- 6 may
George Russell facing growing Mercedes contract distraction amid title battle
- 7 may
F1 boss reveals threat to demote his own driver
- 14 may