F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster

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Lewis Hamilton took his best grand prix finish as a Ferrari driver in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, but he was no match for the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

The seven-time world champion finished the race as runner up, while Antonelli's championship lead ballooned to 43 points after a devastating retirement for George Russell.

The first 30 laps of the race saw Antonelli and Russell go right back to their fierce battle from Saturday's sprint, swapping the lead between themselves and even at one point coming to blows at the final chicane.

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That fight continued even as the pair received radio messages from above imploring them not to leave the carcasses of two silver cars by the side of the track and ruin the team's day entirely.

While the pair didn't collide again, the team's day did get markedly worse on Lap 31 when Russell suffered a catastrophic power loss, leaving him to trundle over the grass and park his car up – clearly furious, flinging his headrest out of his car and onto the track.

Leading up to the start of the race, a light pre-race smattering of rain had left strategy choices completely up in the air, with the grid ending up split three ways between soft tyres, medium tyres and intermediates.

The most prominent team on inters was McLaren – whose drivers were openly telling the team that they believed the call was a mistake when on the formation lap(s). As it turned out, the drivers were absolutely right. While Lando Norris got such a jump off the line that he took the lead in the first corner, he and his team-mate were in the pits less than five minutes later to switch to dry tyres.

Norris' day ended early in the second half when his gearbox failed down at the final hairpin, while Oscar Piastri did his best to compound his team's mistake by driving clean into the side of Alex Albon on Lap 13, earning himself a broken front wing and ten-second penalty for his trouble. He finished out of the points in 11th.

One further note on a retirement for Sergio Perez, whose front-right suspension simply snapped under braking on entry to the pit lane. Sebastien Buemi-esque!

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F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026

Grand Prix Race Results (Updated) Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes WINNER 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +10.768s 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +11.276s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +44.151s 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1 LAP 6 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 LAP 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP 10 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 LAP 11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2 LAPS 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2 LAPS 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2 LAPS 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +2 LAPS 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3 LAPS 16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4 LAPS NC Sergio Perez Cadillac DNF NC Lando Norris McLaren DNF NC George Russell Mercedes DNF NC Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF NC Alex Albon Williams DNF NC Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNS

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

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