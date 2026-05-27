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George Russell, Mercedes, Montreal, Canada, 2026

George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

George Russell, Mercedes, Montreal, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell regrets heated Canadian Grand Prix reaction

George Russell let his emotions get the better of him in Montreal

Originally written by Matthew Hobkinson. This version is a translation.

Mercedes driver George Russell reportedly told FIA stewards he was embarrassed by his emotional outburst during the Canadian Grand Prix after his race ended in disappointment at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Russell had appeared set for a dominant weekend in Montreal after securing sprint pole position, winning the sprint race, and later taking pole for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The British driver carried that momentum into the main race and was battling teammate Kimi Antonelli for the lead, with Mercedes repeatedly reminding both drivers over team radio to avoid unnecessary risks at the front.

However, his race came to a painful end on lap 30, when a mechanical issue with his W17 forced him to park the car while he was still in contention for victory.

Clearly furious at the situation, Russell was seen throwing his headrest out of the cockpit while cars were still passing on track, prior to the virtual safety car being deployed.

Russell embarrassed by Canadian GP reaction

The stewards later handed Russell a €5,000 fine, although that punishment has been suspended for 12 months providing he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

A stewards announcement confirmed Russell had apologised for his actions and acknowledged that his reaction had not set the right example.

“The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race, and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed,” the statement read.

“He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly. The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology.”

He took to social media a day after the race to say: "Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be. Lots of emotions in the moment."

Russell’s frustration was easy to understand given the strength of his weekend, with the Brit insisting afterwards that there was little more he could have done before the car let him down.

“I’m proud of my weekend,” Russell told Sky Sports. “Pole in the Sprint, won the Sprint, pole in Qualifying, I was leading when I stopped. I had a good battle with Kimi.

“I don’t feel like there was anything more I could have done this weekend. I will leave satisfied.

“I’m pretty damn frustrated with what happened but what more can I do?”

Russell now sits 43 points behind Antonelli in the drivers' standings ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Canadian Grand Prix

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