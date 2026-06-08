Martin Brundle's Monaco grid walk takes awkward turn with Kim Kardashian

Brundle tried his luck with Kim K on the grid

Change your timezone:

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle experienced another eventful Monaco Grand Prix grid walk after an awkward encounter involving Kim Kardashian shortly before the race began.

The former Formula 1 driver was navigating the famously crowded Monaco grid when he became involved in a brief confrontation with a bystander. Brundle responded with his trademark humor after being jostled while making his way through the packed pre-race scene.

A short time later, Brundle attempted to speak with reality television star Kim Kardashian, who was attending the Grand Prix alongside her sister Khloe and a large entourage. The moment quickly attracted attention as cameras followed the interaction during the build-up to the race.

As Brundle approached the Kardashians, he was heard saying: "What could go wrong?" Well Martin...

Hamilton clearly hadn't briefed Kim about Brundle's legendary status, and his request for an interview was snubbed as Kardashian refused to speak into the Sky Sports mic.

Article continues under video

For a bonus, however, Brundle did get to interview Doctor Who's Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), who informed Sky she was in Monaco supporting Haas.

A very brief relationship timeline: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Hamilton and the reality TV megastar have been in a relationship since early February, when news broke they had spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK Cotswolds.

Since then we've seen them at the Super Bowl together, dining with their respective families in Los Angeles and biking in NYC.

Kardashian made her first appearance at an F1 race since the relationship began. She was pictured by TV broadcaster Sky Sports entering the Monaco paddock on Saturday morning, having been spotted in Monte Carlo on Friday night.

Related