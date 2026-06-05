F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions
The full results from FP1 and FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 team were on top throughout Friday at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix in both FP1 and FP2.
Charles Leclerc was the faster of Ferrari's in FP1 with Lewis Hamilton in second, but during FP2 it was the Brit who set the fastest time ahead of his team-mate.
Max Verstappen finished P3 in both sessions, while the Mercedes' of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli occupied the fourth and fifth spots in FP2, their positions reversed for FP1.
Sergio Perez brought an early end to FP2, as did Fernando Alonso in FP1, by causing a red flag. Smoke was seen coming from Perez's Cadillac and the ex-Red Bull star was forced to park the car into Casino Square with his front-right brakes on fire.
Another talking point of FP2 was a strange incident involving reigning champion Lando Norris, who stopped on track at the harbourside chicane and got out of his car.
Zak Brown later confirmed that he lost power and that the issue could be battery related; but the fact remains, Norris lost a lot of crucial track time ahead of qualifying on Friday.
Explaining the incident over team radio, Hadjar said: "I don’t understand why it snapped off like that. I’m sorry.”
A brief flash on internal drama also occurred with Haas earlier in FP1, when Esteban Ocon voiced his displeasure with team-mate Ollie Bearman. The French driver claimed the youngster blocked him twice, and to this, Bearman declared his team-mate was being 'stupid' and referred to Ocon as an 'idiot'.
Monaco Grand Prix FP2 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:13.026
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.111
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.168
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.379
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.503
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.061
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.062
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.068
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.333
|10
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.430
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.471
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.486
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.574
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.722
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.732
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.759
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.819
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.090
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+2.248
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.268
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.733
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.148
Monaco Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.978
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.226
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.513
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.559
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.005
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.313
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.365
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.587
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.772
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.850
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.011
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.063
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+2.170
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.192
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.211
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+2.314
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.355
|18
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.411
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+2.453
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.700
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.482
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.578
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