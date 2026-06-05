close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, generic, FP1, Monaco, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions

The full results from FP1 and FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix

By Sheona Mountford.

Ferrari F1 team were on top throughout Friday at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix in both FP1 and FP2.

Charles Leclerc was the faster of Ferrari's in FP1 with Lewis Hamilton in second, but during FP2 it was the Brit who set the fastest time ahead of his team-mate.

Max Verstappen finished P3 in both sessions, while the Mercedes' of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli occupied the fourth and fifth spots in FP2, their positions reversed for FP1.

Sergio Perez brought an early end to FP2, as did Fernando Alonso in FP1, by causing a red flag. Smoke was seen coming from Perez's Cadillac and the ex-Red Bull star was forced to park the car into Casino Square with his front-right brakes on fire.

Another talking point of FP2 was a strange incident involving reigning champion Lando Norris, who stopped on track at the harbourside chicane and got out of his car.

Zak Brown later confirmed that he lost power and that the issue could be battery related; but the fact remains, Norris lost a lot of crucial track time ahead of qualifying on Friday.

Explaining the incident over team radio, Hadjar said: "I don’t understand why it snapped off like that. I’m sorry.”

A brief flash on internal drama also occurred with Haas earlier in FP1, when Esteban Ocon voiced his displeasure with team-mate Ollie Bearman. The French driver claimed the youngster blocked him twice, and to this, Bearman declared his team-mate was being 'stupid' and referred to Ocon as an 'idiot'.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:13.026
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.111
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.168
4George RussellMercedes+0.379
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.503
6Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.061
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.062
8Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.068
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.333
10Ollie BearmanHaas+1.430
11Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.471
12Carlos SainzWilliams+1.486
13Alex AlbonWilliams+1.574
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.722
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.732
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.759
17Esteban OconHaas+1.819
18Sergio PerezCadillac+2.090
19Lando NorrisMcLaren+2.248
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+2.268
21Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.733
22Lance StrollAston Martin+3.148

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:13.978
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.226
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.513
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.559
5George RussellMercedes+1.005
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.313
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.365
8Oscar PiastriMcLaren+1.587
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.772
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.850
11Alex AlbonWilliams+2.011
12Carlos SainzWilliams+2.063
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.170
14Sergio PerezCadillac+2.192
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.211
16Ollie BearmanHaas+2.314
17Esteban OconHaas+2.355
18Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.411
19 Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.453
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+2.700
21Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.482
22Lance StrollAston Martin+3.578
Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Haas Monaco Grand Prix Isack Hadjar

More F1 news

Full News Feed

George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins

George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins

  • Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure

Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure

  • 2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing

Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing

  • Yesterday 17:00
Charles Leclerc commits future to Ferrari with new long-term agreement

Charles Leclerc commits future to Ferrari with new long-term agreement

  • June 4, 2026 21:00
Monaco Grand Prix glamour hides darker reality, claims F1 insider

Monaco Grand Prix glamour hides darker reality, claims F1 insider

  • June 3, 2026 23:00
Ferrari handed potential FIA boost as Lewis Hamilton targets Mercedes challenge

Ferrari handed potential FIA boost as Lewis Hamilton targets Mercedes challenge

  • June 3, 2026 21:00

Just in

5-6
Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure
5-6
George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins
5-6
Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing
4-6
Carlos Sainz opens up on fatherhood plans and changing perspective
4-6
Charles Leclerc commits future to Ferrari with new long-term agreement
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure Christian Horner

Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure

2 hours ago
George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins Monaco Grand Prix

George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins

Yesterday 21:00
Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing F1 News & Gossip

Carlos Sainz opens up on balancing F1 life and socializing

Yesterday 17:00
Carlos Sainz opens up on fatherhood plans and changing perspective Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz opens up on fatherhood plans and changing perspective

June 4, 2026 23:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x