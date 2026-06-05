F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions

The full results from FP1 and FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Ferrari F1 team were on top throughout Friday at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix in both FP1 and FP2.

Charles Leclerc was the faster of Ferrari's in FP1 with Lewis Hamilton in second, but during FP2 it was the Brit who set the fastest time ahead of his team-mate.

Max Verstappen finished P3 in both sessions, while the Mercedes' of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli occupied the fourth and fifth spots in FP2, their positions reversed for FP1.

Sergio Perez brought an early end to FP2, as did Fernando Alonso in FP1, by causing a red flag. Smoke was seen coming from Perez's Cadillac and the ex-Red Bull star was forced to park the car into Casino Square with his front-right brakes on fire.

Article continues under video

Another talking point of FP2 was a strange incident involving reigning champion Lando Norris, who stopped on track at the harbourside chicane and got out of his car.

Zak Brown later confirmed that he lost power and that the issue could be battery related; but the fact remains, Norris lost a lot of crucial track time ahead of qualifying on Friday.

Explaining the incident over team radio, Hadjar said: "I don’t understand why it snapped off like that. I’m sorry.”

A brief flash on internal drama also occurred with Haas earlier in FP1, when Esteban Ocon voiced his displeasure with team-mate Ollie Bearman. The French driver claimed the youngster blocked him twice, and to this, Bearman declared his team-mate was being 'stupid' and referred to Ocon as an 'idiot'.

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:13.026 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.111 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.168 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.379 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.503 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.061 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.062 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.068 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.333 10 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.430 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.471 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.486 13 Alex Albon Williams +1.574 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.722 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.732 16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.759 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.819 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.090 19 Lando Norris McLaren +2.248 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.268 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.733 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.148

Monaco Grand Prix FP1 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.978 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.226 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.513 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.559 5 George Russell Mercedes +1.005 6 Lando Norris McLaren +1.313 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.365 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.587 9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.772 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.850 11 Alex Albon Williams +2.011 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.063 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.170 14 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.192 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.211 16 Ollie Bearman Haas +2.314 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.355 18 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.411 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.453 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.700 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.482 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.578

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

Related