Why a strip of tape left McLaren facing FIA punishment in Monaco
Why a strip of tape left McLaren facing FIA punishment in Monaco
Tape of all things landed McLaren in hot water
McLaren found itself under FIA scrutiny at the Monaco Grand Prix after an issue involving a small piece of transparent tape resulted in a significant financial penalty for the team.
It added to a difficult opening day in Monte Carlo for the reigning world champions, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri struggling to match the pace of the frontrunners during practice.
Based on the early running, the fight for pole position and victory appears set to be led by Mercedes and Ferrari, while McLaren faces an uphill battle to put itself back into contention for the remainder of the weekend.
But even more frustratingly for the team, they were handed a hefty fine after an investigation from the FIA later on Friday.
Norris' McLaren came to a halt at the Nouvelle Chicane during FP2 with a battery/electronics issue, with his MCL40 completely shutting itself off.
The reason for this was that the clutch was engaged on Norris' car, and the clutch disengagement system (CDS) failed to operate, hindering marshals from safely and swiftly moving the car.
Why were McLaren fined in Monaco?
It was revealed by FIA race stewards later on Friday that the fact that the CDS failed to operate was because of something McLaren had done themselves.
The stewards’ statement revealed that McLaren had applied a strip of tape over the CDS button.
The team admitted that, for aerodynamic reasons, they had used transparent tape on the button required to activate the CDS system.
Both the FIA representatives and McLaren acknowledged that this action completely undermined the system’s intended function, which is to be activated quickly by a marshal wearing protective gloves.
The team further admitted that it was impossible to remove the tape and press the button manually without the use of tools.
As a result, McLaren were slapped with a penalty of €30,000, of which €10,000 is suspended for a period of 12 months subject to no further breaches of the same regulation.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: All-time list of youngest winners as Mercedes star threatens to dethrone Lewis Hamilton
- Yesterday 15:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Why a strip of tape left McLaren facing FIA punishment in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton hints Ferrari engineer has become his new ‘Bono’
Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure
George Russell suffers early setback as Monaco Grand Prix weekend begins
Latest News
Why a strip of tape left McLaren facing FIA punishment in Monaco
- Yesterday 23:00
Lewis Hamilton hints Ferrari engineer has become his new ‘Bono’
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Results, times and positions
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: All-time list of youngest winners as Mercedes star threatens to dethrone Lewis Hamilton
- Yesterday 15:00
F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
- June 6, 2026 23:00
Kim Kardashian makes F1 paddock debut to support Lewis Hamilton at Monaco GP
- June 6, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 insider claims Oscar Piastri could move to rival team because of offer McLaren can't match
- 25 may
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- 22 may
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
- 24 may
F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
- 6 june
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
- 24 may
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions
- 5 june