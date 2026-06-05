Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure
Christian Horner lands unexpected role following Red Bull departure
Horner has a new job
Christian Horner has taken on a new position, marking his first significant professional move since leaving Formula 1 in 2025.
The former Red Bull team principal spent more than 20 years leading the Milton Keynes-based outfit, overseeing one of the most successful eras in the sport’s history before his departure last summer.
Since then, speculation has continued to swirl around a potential return to Formula 1, with teams such as Alpine and Aston Martin regularly linked to the experienced Brit, while reports have also connected him to prospective newcomers exploring a future entry into the championship.
Horner joins private equity house Oakley Capital
For now though Horner is resurfacing in a wider sporting role as he joins London-based private equity house Oakley Capital as an advisor. He is expected to help in identifying and unlocking new opportunities with the hunt for sports assets a highly competitive space.
Peter Dubens, Founder and Managing Partner, told Business Matters: “Christian Horner is widely recognised as a highly successful leader in global sport. His track record, expertise and commercial instinct will be invaluable as we continue to scale our sports portfolio.
Horner excited by new job
Horner says he is excited by his new role, explaining: “Sports businesses are benefitting from growing global audiences and participation rates as more people embrace healthier, active lifestyles. I have known and respected Peter and the Oakley team for many years and have always admired their approach to building ambitious, founder-led businesses.
"Oakley Capital has established a strong reputation across the sports and consumer landscape and I look forward to working together in the future and sharing my experience to help support the next generation of standout sports businesses.”
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