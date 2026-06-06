F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Qualifying results, times and grid positions
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Qualifying results, times and grid positions
The full results from Monaco GP qualifying
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli stormed to the top of the timesheets on Saturday in Monte Carlo to steal the coveted pole position ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen posted the fastest times respectively in the opening two stints of qualifying, but the home hero didn't make it easy for himself as he fought for pole in Q3.
The Monegasque star secured provisional pole with just minutes left on the clock, but after losing the spot to Max Verstappen, the Ferrari star made it clear he was feeling the pressure and hit the wall during his last-ditch attempt to return to the top.
After a costly crash, Leclerc could only qualify P4, one place behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton as neither Ferrari star was able to claim the fairytale pole position.
Instead, it was the 19-year-old Mercedes star who picked up pole, beating Verstappen's time by just 43 milliseconds, with the Dutchman set to join the Italian on the front row of Sunday's race.
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:12.051
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.043sec
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.228sec
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.300sec
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.383sec
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.394sec
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.573sec
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.714sec
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.175sec
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.361sec
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|15
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|ELIMINATED IN Q2
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|ELIMINATED IN Q1
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
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