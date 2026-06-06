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Antonelli smiling in white Mercedes tee and cap with red and white Monaco flag background

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Qualifying results, times and grid positions

Antonelli smiling in white Mercedes tee and cap with red and white Monaco flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Qualifying results, times and grid positions

The full results from Monaco GP qualifying

By Kerry Violet.

F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli stormed to the top of the timesheets on Saturday in Monte Carlo to steal the coveted pole position ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen posted the fastest times respectively in the opening two stints of qualifying, but the home hero didn't make it easy for himself as he fought for pole in Q3.

The Monegasque star secured provisional pole with just minutes left on the clock, but after losing the spot to Max Verstappen, the Ferrari star made it clear he was feeling the pressure and hit the wall during his last-ditch attempt to return to the top.

After a costly crash, Leclerc could only qualify P4, one place behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton as neither Ferrari star was able to claim the fairytale pole position.

Instead, it was the 19-year-old Mercedes star who picked up pole, beating Verstappen's time by just 43 milliseconds, with the Dutchman set to join the Italian on the front row of Sunday's race.

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:12.051
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.043sec
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.228sec
4Charles LeclercFerrari+0.300sec
5Isack HadjarRed Bull+0.383sec
6George RussellMercedes+0.394sec
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.573sec
8Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.714sec
9Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.175sec
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.361sec
11Alex AlbonWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
12Carlos SainzWilliamsELIMINATED IN Q2
13Nico HulkenbergAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
14Franco ColapintoAlpineELIMINATED IN Q2
15Arvid LindbladRacing BullsELIMINATED IN Q2
16Gabriel BortoletoAudiELIMINATED IN Q2
17Esteban OconHaasELIMINATED IN Q1
18Sergio PerezCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
19Oliver BearmanHaasELIMINATED IN Q1
20Valtteri BottasCadillacELIMINATED IN Q1
21Fernando AlonsoAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1
22Lance StrollAston MartinELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

Related

F1 Ferrari Mercedes Monaco Grand Prix

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