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F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli stormed to the top of the timesheets on Saturday in Monte Carlo to steal the coveted pole position ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen posted the fastest times respectively in the opening two stints of qualifying, but the home hero didn't make it easy for himself as he fought for pole in Q3.

The Monegasque star secured provisional pole with just minutes left on the clock, but after losing the spot to Max Verstappen, the Ferrari star made it clear he was feeling the pressure and hit the wall during his last-ditch attempt to return to the top.

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After a costly crash, Leclerc could only qualify P4, one place behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton as neither Ferrari star was able to claim the fairytale pole position.

Instead, it was the 19-year-old Mercedes star who picked up pole, beating Verstappen's time by just 43 milliseconds, with the Dutchman set to join the Italian on the front row of Sunday's race.

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.051 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.043sec 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.228sec 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.300sec 5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.383sec 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.394sec 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.573sec 8 Lando Norris McLaren +0.714sec 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.175sec 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.361sec 11 Alex Albon Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 12 Carlos Sainz Williams ELIMINATED IN Q2 13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine ELIMINATED IN Q2 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls ELIMINATED IN Q2 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi ELIMINATED IN Q2 17 Esteban Ocon Haas ELIMINATED IN Q1 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 19 Oliver Bearman Haas ELIMINATED IN Q1 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac ELIMINATED IN Q1 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin ELIMINATED IN Q1

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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