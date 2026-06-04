Carlos Sainz opens up on fatherhood plans and changing perspective
Carlos Sainz opens up on fatherhood plans and changing perspective
The Williams F1 star is looking forward to fatherhood
Williams driver Carlos Sainz has revealed that spending time with his young nephews has given him a fresh outlook on parenthood and made the prospect of starting a family far more appealing.
The 31-year-old Spaniard has been in a relationship with model Rebecca Donaldson since 2023, with the pair regularly appearing together at Formula 1 events and public engagements.
Like many people entering their thirties, Sainz has acknowledged that thoughts about family life and becoming a parent are now playing a bigger role in how he views the future, with the idea generating more excitement than ever before.
Being an F1 star doesn't change things for Sainz, just look at his compatriot Fernando Alonso who welcomed his first child into the world earlier this year.
There is of course nothing wrong with not having kids, but Sainz has now admitted that his attitude towards the concept has flipped on its head since his sisters had children of their own.
Sainz enthusiastic over becoming a parent
Speaking to Vanity Fair Spain, the Williams star opened up on the idea of starting a family with his partner and what the future holds.
"I didn't think I'd be so excited to share time with them. And yes, they've made me see life differently. Even on my parents' side, seeing them become grandparents and enjoying their grandchildren so much. It changes your perspective on everything. You realise that what's important, besides traveling with my sport, is also family.”
“Two years ago, before my nephews, I wouldn't have even considered being a father; it was something that never crossed my mind," he added.
"But now it's true that it seems closer, I see fatherhood in a better light, with more enthusiasm.
"I've learned to value quality time so much, whether it's with my girlfriend here in Monaco or with my family in Madrid when I can get away for a couple of days."
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