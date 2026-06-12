Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling

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Max Verstappen revealed in Barcelona that Red Bull Racing is indeed in talks with the FIA, telling GPFans that they were a 'bit surprised' by a recent FIA ruling.

This season marks the first year under the new engine regulations, with battery performance playing a much larger role. As is often the case when new rules are introduced, the performance gap between the eleven teams is pronounced.

While Mercedes remains the team to beat, the likes of Cadillac and Aston Martin are struggling to keep pace, while Ferrari and Red Bull are plodding along, scrapping for podiums and top-five finishes.

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Therefore, ahead of the season, the FIA introduced an Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) program.

What is ADUO in F1?

They get extra time to bring upgrades to their power unit, done on a sliding scale depending on how far behind the best-performing power unit you are.

With Mercedes currently dominating on the grid, on paper, this new ruling appeared to be good news for Ferrari and Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull power unit the best in F1 2026?

However, according to the FIA, it is not Mercedes but Red Bull Racing that has developed the strongest engine.

The Silver Arrows trail the Red Bull unit by over two percent, meaning that the current dominant team in the sport will get one engine update for the season.

Meanwhile, Ferrari, Audi, and Honda, which lag behind by more than four percent, are each permitted two updates to their respective power units.

The FIA has deliberately kept the engine performance metrics confidential to prevent teams from exploiting any loopholes. Williams driver Alexander Albon even remarked to GPFans in Barcelona that it now feels like a game of politics, with nobody wanting to lead by having the best engine.

When asked about the situation during Barcelona’s media day, Verstappen commented about Red Bull's situation: "I think we were all surprised. That's why we're in discussions with the FIA to understand how they reached that conclusion. There's not much more to say at the moment."

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