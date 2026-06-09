This is where Max Verstappen lives (in Monaco)
This is where Max Verstappen lives (in Monaco)
Max Verstappen had a day to forget in Monaco
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen had a day to forget on Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was unable to complete more than one lap of the grand prix, after qualifying up in second and looking like he might challenge championship leader Kimi Antonelli for the win.
But we were denied a lap one battle between the two stars, with Verstappen's Red Bull getting bogged down off the line.
Verstappen fell from second to plum last before turn one, and while he was able to trundle round the track on the first lap, he was told by his team to pull into the pits at the end of the lap and retire his car.
The Dutchman revealed to media after the race that he had then gone straight home rather than sticking around to see his team-mate Isack Hadjar claim a podium, with many drivers including Verstappen choosing to live in Monaco for tax purposes.
Verstappen shows off lavish Monaco digs
In a clip from a YouTube live video, Verstappen can be seen pointing out exactly where his apartment in Monaco is.
He also appeared to point out Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's apartment, with the drivers seemingly living in the same building.
Verstappen falls further behind in the championship
Verstappen's latest failure means he has scored just 43 points from the opening six race weekends of the season.
He will see this race in particular as a real missed opportunity, with Red Bull seemingly having a fast car this weekend evidenced by Verstappen qualifying up in second and Hadjar clinging onto a podium.
But we were denied a lap one battle between Verstappen and youngster Kimi Antonelli because of Verstappen's power problem, and the Dutchman lost yet more ground to the 19-year-old in the drivers' championship.
Verstappen is now 113 points behind championship leader Antonelli and, if they weren't already, his hopes of claiming a fifth world championship this year have been entirely dashed.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Monaco Grand Prix thrown into chaos after track damage forces stoppage
Martin Brundle's Monaco grid walk takes awkward turn with Kim Kardashian
FIA delivers ruling on Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix probe
Lewis Hamilton shares Monaco celebration as Kim Kardashian watches on
Latest News
The FIA rule that caused half a dozen penalties at the Monaco GP
- Yesterday 23:00
Lewis Hamilton 'shocked' over FIA penalty at Monaco GP
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 fans demand action over Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP behavior
- Yesterday 19:00
This is where Max Verstappen lives (in Monaco)
- Yesterday 17:00
Monaco Grand Prix thrown into chaos after track damage forces stoppage
- June 8, 2026 23:00
Martin Brundle's Monaco grid walk takes awkward turn with Kim Kardashian
- June 8, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 insider claims Oscar Piastri could move to rival team because of offer McLaren can't match
- 25 may
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- 22 may
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
- 24 may
F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
- 6 june
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
- 24 may
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions
- 5 june