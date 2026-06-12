F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Racing Bulls have unveiled a sleek new livery
F1 team Racing Bulls have unveiled a stunning livery for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, celebrating the start of the football World Cup.
The first match of the FIFA World Cup takes place on Thursday June 11, with nine more games taking place during the following three days, right when the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is also on.
The seventh round of the 2026 F1 season sees the championship battle continue at the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix.
And while Kimi Antonelli will be hoping to build on his career-best form by claiming a sixth consecutive grand prix win, two more young drivers will also be coming off a high from the recent Monaco GP.
Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished fifth and sixth in Monaco, both achieving the best results of their respective careers so far.
Lawson's New Zealand will hoping to claim their first ever World Cup match win in their third attempt at the finals, while Lindblad's home country England are one of the favourites to win the whole tournament.
Racing Bulls unveil stunning new livery
The livery itself features the rebranded F1 teams' 'club crest' on the rear wing, while sharp geometry, angular shapes and bold contrasts are supposed to represent the blending of the two sports.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the livery, however, is the wheels, which have been altered to look like a football, with the classic white and black chequered pattern on the wheel rims.
Lawson and Linblad will also be wearing new team kit throughout the weekend. The redesigned kits are designed to look much more like a football shirt than an F1 drivers' kit, and will likely be popular amongst fans of football and F1 once it is made available as merchandise.
You’ll want extra time to enjoy this one ? #F1 #VCARB #BarcelonaGP pic.twitter.com/5ah5LhxJ55— Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) June 10, 2026
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain
- June 11, 2026 19:02
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest News
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling
- Yesterday 22:00
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
- Yesterday 20:27
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team
- Yesterday 18:05
F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- Yesterday 16:08
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest
- June 11, 2026 23:00
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler
- June 11, 2026 20:57
Most read
F1 insider claims Oscar Piastri could move to rival team because of offer McLaren can't match
- 25 may
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
- 24 may
F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
- 6 june
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
- 24 may
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: Practice results, times and positions
- 5 june
Max Verstappen the 'only F1 driver brave enough' to race at Nurburgring
- 25 may