close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Barcelona

F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Racing Bulls have unveiled a sleek new livery

By Sam Cook.

F1 team Racing Bulls have unveiled a stunning livery for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, celebrating the start of the football World Cup.

The first match of the FIFA World Cup takes place on Thursday June 11, with nine more games taking place during the following three days, right when the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is also on.

The seventh round of the 2026 F1 season sees the championship battle continue at the former home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

And while Kimi Antonelli will be hoping to build on his career-best form by claiming a sixth consecutive grand prix win, two more young drivers will also be coming off a high from the recent Monaco GP.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finished fifth and sixth in Monaco, both achieving the best results of their respective careers so far.

Lawson's New Zealand will hoping to claim their first ever World Cup match win in their third attempt at the finals, while Lindblad's home country England are one of the favourites to win the whole tournament.

Racing Bulls unveil stunning new livery

The livery itself features the rebranded F1 teams' 'club crest' on the rear wing, while sharp geometry, angular shapes and bold contrasts are supposed to represent the blending of the two sports.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the livery, however, is the wheels, which have been altered to look like a football, with the classic white and black chequered pattern on the wheel rims.

Lawson and Linblad will also be wearing new team kit throughout the weekend. The redesigned kits are designed to look much more like a football shirt than an F1 drivers' kit, and will likely be popular amongst fans of football and F1 once it is made available as merchandise.

Related

F1 Racing Bulls Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling

  • Yesterday 22:00
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain

F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain

  • June 11, 2026 19:02
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

  • Yesterday 18:05
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

  • June 11, 2026 23:00
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler

  • June 11, 2026 20:57

Just in

12-6
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling
12-6
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
12-6
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team
11-6
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest
11-6
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team Max Verstappen

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

Yesterday 18:05
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest Latest F1 News

FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

June 11, 2026 23:00
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler

June 11, 2026 20:57
F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain

June 11, 2026 19:02
Ontdek het op Google Play
x