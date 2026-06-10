Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance

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The Monaco Grand Prix delivered plenty of talking points on and off the track, with Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian once again attracting significant attention throughout the weekend.

Speculation surrounding the pair has intensified in recent months, and their latest public appearance together only added fuel to the ongoing discussion among fans and media alike.

Kardashian attended the race weekend in Monte Carlo and was frequently shown on the broadcast supporting Hamilton from the Ferrari garage. She was rewarded with one of the seven-time world champion's strongest performances of the season, as he secured a runner-up finish behind Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli after a competitive weekend from start to finish.

Kim K makes it to Hamilton grid post

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If she's got a spare key to his flashy Monaco pad, she could probably have even popped back between sessions for an afternoon nap. It must be great to be rich.

Hamilton uploaded a post-race photo dump on Instagram on Monday captioned 'more from Monaco', with one of the pictures a Polaroid-style shot of Kardashian holding the one-off glittery pink helmet he was wearing for the weekend.

The Scuderia star, who moved up to second in the standings with his result on Sunday, also said of Kardashian after the race: "Oh yeah, no, it’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.

"And yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

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