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Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli

Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli

YOINK!

By Dan Ripley.

Kim Kardashian was one of the most talked-about figures at the Monaco Grand Prix, drawing plenty of attention throughout a race weekend packed with celebrity appearances.

Rumors linking Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have continued to gather momentum in recent months, fueled by a number of public appearances and sightings together since the start of the year.

Her attendance in Monaco marked a notable appearance at a Formula 1 event, and she had plenty to celebrate after watching Hamilton secure a podium finish. The Ferrari star crossed the line in second place, finishing behind race winner Kimi Antonelli after an action-packed afternoon in Monte Carlo.

Hamilton was gushing over the Kardashian support in Monaco, giving her a public kiss on the cheek after the race, as well as blowing a kiss to her on the podium.

That should have been that, but one eagle eyed F1 fan spotted an outrageous act from Kim just after the race finished that left fans furious with her conduct.

Caught in the act

As she was walking past the an area of the track prepared for the top three finishers, she unashamedly whipped away a towel supplied for Mercedes' race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Fan fury over Kim's towel snatching

Fans though were more furious over Kim's behaviour, one fan even telling Hamilton to never bring her to an F1 race again, saying: "How do you even pick something up that is clearly not meant for you?? Lewis Hamilton, please leave her at home next time."

Others were not as kind, with one fan saying: "True Billionaire behaviour. Do whatever you want, assume it is OK. Someone will deal with any consequences. I'm sure that towels are in plentiful supply at the Monaco GP."

One fan was still smarting from her snubbing Martin Brundle by ignoring an interview from his grid walk, adding: "After the way she treated Brundle and now this, she shouldn’t be allowed back."

There were of course some looking to defend her behaviour, and the best that can be found is one fan saying Kimi wasn't using it anymore... no really. They said: "It was after the podium so he doesn’t need the towel anymore."

Hamilton: Amazing to have Kim Kardashian

Whatever the fans think, it doesn't look like Hamilton will be looking to stop Kim coming to any future races judging by his reaction to her being in the paddock in Monaco.

In the press conference after the race he said: "It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support, but with my friends, incredible turnout just overall with people.

"And yeah, I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

So that's that then. Hamilton won't do too badly to scratch up on his South Park knowledge before the next race though, and take advice from one of the show's supporting characters in telling Kim Kardashian 'Don't forget to bring a towel.'

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix

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