F1 Monaco Grand Prix: All-time list of youngest winners as Mercedes star threatens to dethrone Lewis Hamilton
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: All-time list of youngest winners as Mercedes star threatens to dethrone Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton's record could be broken today
Lewis Hamilton remains the youngest ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, but his long-standing record will come under major threat later today (Sunday, June 7).
The British superstar was in just his second season in F1 when he claimed his very first victory at the most iconic race in the sport.
Hamilton was en route to a 2008 world championship with McLaren when he recovered from an early puncture to claim an incredible victory in the principality.
Lewis was aged just 23 years, four months and 18 days when took the chequered flag on that memorable afternoon on the Cote d'Azur, but as F1 drivers get younger and younger his record is under threat on an annual basis.
The threat this year comes from the brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, who currently leads the world championship after reeling off four brilliant race wins in succession.
Youngest Monaco Grand Prix winners in F1
The current list of the youngest winners looks like this, with Hamilton just ahead of a pair of four-time Red Bull world champions in the shape of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel:
|Year
|Driver
|Age
|2008
|Lewis Hamilton
|23y 4m 18d
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|23y 7m 23d
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|23y 10m 26d
|1962
|Bruce McLaren
|24y 9m 4d
|2006
|Fernando Alonso
|24y 9m 29d
|1994
|Michael Schumacher
|25y 4m 12d
|2005
|Kimi Raikkonen
|25y 7m 5d
|1975
|Niki Lauda
|26y 2m 19d
|2024
|Charles Leclerc
|26y 7m 10d
|1966
|Jackie Stewart
|26y 11m 11d
Monaco Grand Prix start time and TV
Today's race gets under way at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern, 6am Pacific) and if you are watching in the US, Apple TV now has the rights for F1 and there is a free trial for new viewers available.
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