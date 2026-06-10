F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue
F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue
The move shouldn't impact any potential F1 entry
An unexpected development has emerged involving electric vehicle giant BYD, a company that has recently been linked with a possible future involvement in Formula 1.
The Chinese manufacturer has reportedly been added to a U.S. Department of Defense list of entities alleged to have connections to China's military, a designation that has attracted significant attention beyond the automotive industry.
While inclusion on the list does not automatically trigger sanctions against the company, it can carry reputational and business implications, including restrictions on certain U.S. government contracts. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the move would have any bearing on BYD's long-term motorsport ambitions or any potential links to Formula 1.
Will BYD enter F1?
BYD vice-president Stella Li met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as the company continues to explore its options in the sport.
It's vanishingly unlikely that F1 will approve a 12th team to join the grid in the foreseeable future, with Cadillac only just joining the grid in 2026 and some tracks lacking the space to functionally make a 12-team event viable.
“We are seeking any opportunity to see if BYD technology can help FIA, can help all other teams,” Li told PlanetF1. “Second ambition, as BYD, we also need to build a brand here. So this is the scope.”
Horner appears keen to get back into the sport, but any BYD connection would have to be a long-term play, given the difficulty involved in setting up a new F1 team in 2027 – or, indeed, buying an existing one, as valuations soar.
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