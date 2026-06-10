close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Horner in black shades and white shirt with Monaco background with red and white flag overlay

F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue

Horner in black shades and white shirt with Monaco background with red and white flag overlay — Photo: © IMAGO

F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue

The move shouldn't impact any potential F1 entry

By Chris Deeley.

An unexpected development has emerged involving electric vehicle giant BYD, a company that has recently been linked with a possible future involvement in Formula 1.

The Chinese manufacturer has reportedly been added to a U.S. Department of Defense list of entities alleged to have connections to China's military, a designation that has attracted significant attention beyond the automotive industry.

While inclusion on the list does not automatically trigger sanctions against the company, it can carry reputational and business implications, including restrictions on certain U.S. government contracts. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the move would have any bearing on BYD's long-term motorsport ambitions or any potential links to Formula 1.

Will BYD enter F1?

BYD vice-president Stella Li met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as the company continues to explore its options in the sport.

It's vanishingly unlikely that F1 will approve a 12th team to join the grid in the foreseeable future, with Cadillac only just joining the grid in 2026 and some tracks lacking the space to functionally make a 12-team event viable.

“We are seeking any opportunity to see if BYD technology can help FIA, can help all other teams,” Li told PlanetF1. “Second ambition, as BYD, we also need to build a brand here. So this is the scope.”

Horner appears keen to get back into the sport, but any BYD connection would have to be a long-term play, given the difficulty involved in setting up a new F1 team in 2027 – or, indeed, buying an existing one, as valuations soar.

Related

F1 Christian Horner

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

  • Yesterday 17:00
Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance

Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance

  • Yesterday 23:00
Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli

Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli

  • Yesterday 19:00
The FIA rule that caused half a dozen penalties at the Monaco GP

The FIA rule that caused half a dozen penalties at the Monaco GP

  • June 9, 2026 23:00
Lewis Hamilton 'shocked' over FIA penalty at Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton 'shocked' over FIA penalty at Monaco GP

  • June 9, 2026 21:00
F1 fans demand action over Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP behavior

F1 fans demand action over Kim Kardashian's Monaco GP behavior

  • June 9, 2026 19:00

Just in

10-6
Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance
10-6
Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli
10-6
Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure
9-6
The FIA rule that caused half a dozen penalties at the Monaco GP
9-6
Lewis Hamilton 'shocked' over FIA penalty at Monaco GP
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton shares Kim Kardashian snap as fans react to Monaco appearance

Yesterday 23:00
F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue F1 News & Gossip

F1-linked automaker faces scrutiny as Christian Horner rumors continue

Yesterday 21:00
Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian sparks Monaco GP buzz after post-race moment involving Kimi Antonelli

Yesterday 19:00
Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure Christian Horner

Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x