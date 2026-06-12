close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
sergio perez, daniel ricciardo, max verstappen, red bull, goodwood, FOS, 2024

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

sergio perez, daniel ricciardo, max verstappen, red bull, goodwood, FOS, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

Will Max Verstappen soon be racing Ford cars?

By Sam Cook.

A racing chief has hinted that former Red Bull F1 team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen could soon be operating under the same umbrella once more.

Verstappen and Ricciardo were team-mates at Red Bull between 2016-2018, and have maintained a close relationship since then, being reunited earlier this year for a Ford Racing season launch.

Ricciardo is now retired from racing and has taken up a role as a global ambassador for Ford Racing, but Verstappen still races in F1 with Red Bull.

Verstappen also competes in GT3 racing for his own Verstappen Racing team, who currently operate in Mercedes machinery.

But because of Red Bull's close ties with Ford due to their power unit partnership, rumours have hinted that Verstappen Racing may use Ford cars in future, with Ford Racing director Mark Rushbrook admitting that he would love to see Verstappen racing around in a Ford sportscar.

Verstappen to join Ford?

Rushbrook was asked in a recent interview about whether or not conversations had happened with Verstappen about him racing in a Ford sportscar in the future.

"We love the fact that Max is just an out-and-out racer," Rushbrook told The Race. "That's all he wants to do is get in and compete and win, whether it's virtual racing or Formula 1 or sportscar racing like that.

"I was there at the 24 hours of Nurburgring. It was great to see him there. He put on an incredible display. It was heartbreaking, honestly, even though he was not in a Ford! It was still heartbreaking to see what happened to his car.

"But of course we do [have conversations], right? We have that ladder from a spec racing car to a Mustang GT4 to a Mustang GT3, and now a hypercar coming.

"So we'd love, when it's right for him and right for us, to have that relationship in sportscar racing as well."

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling

Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling

  • Yesterday 22:00
This is where Max Verstappen lives (in Monaco)

This is where Max Verstappen lives (in Monaco)

  • June 9, 2026 17:00
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 16:08
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

  • June 11, 2026 23:00
Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

Christian Horner opens up on new role after Formula 1 departure

  • June 10, 2026 17:00

Just in

12-6
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull are in talks with FIA over controversial ruling
12-6
Charles Leclerc to copy Lewis Hamilton after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
12-6
F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
11-6
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest
11-6
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team Max Verstappen

Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team

Yesterday 18:05
FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest Latest F1 News

FIA set for rules review amid Red Bull protest

June 11, 2026 23:00
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler

June 11, 2026 20:57
F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weather - latest from race weekend in Spain

June 11, 2026 19:02
Ontdek het op Google Play
x