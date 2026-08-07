We're all for sibling rivalries here at GPFans, but surely this is a yellow card offence.

Lando Norris isn't quite locked into a championship battle with Kimi Antonelli, but the Italian is 50 points clear or anyone at the top of the tree in F1, and the McLaren driver is one of the men hunting him down.

In light of that...hey! Oliver Norris! What are you doing installing an F1 simulator in Antonelli's house!

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Well in very Roy Keane fashion, it turns out that's just his job. Lando's older brother founded the Cool Performance simulator company all the way back in 2013 (back when the current F1 champion was karting in the KF-Junior class), and had now provided sim rigs for a whole host of racing drivers.

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A video uploaded to the company's YouTube channel earlier this summer, the older Norris uploaded a video showing off Antonelli's new home sim rig, going over all of the custom details which he said had been fine-tuned over the process of about three months.

Since the Formula Pro model (which Antonelli is now the poster child for on the company's website) starts at €36,250 before you even click the 'Bespoke Projects Department' link...well, let's just say you'd better get it on your Christmas list early. Like, maybe give Santa a couple of years notice to sell off the family silver first.

What's young Kimi looking to use the rig for, given that the one(s) at Mercedes HQ are surely very specialised for the exact specs of the W17 and all of its latest upgrades? "To play with friends, mainly on iRacing, and as well to prepare race weekends," the championship leader said.

Oliver Norris added: "We've been working pretty hard with Kimi over the last three months to develop something that would work for him from a training perspective, but also that looks great aesthetically.

"This is one of my favourite simulators in terms of design, I think it just looks awesome how Kimi's decided to opt for these beautiful carbon fibre spacers along the side, this incredible carbon fibre floor tray which then pulls into the carbon fibre plate at the back."

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