Fans heading to the Zandvoort can dine in style, but it's going to cost big time

F1 are offering fans the chance to experience a unique dinner at the Dutch Grand Prix later this month, but only if you're willing to fork out the astonishing £16k price tag.

The grand prix at Circuit Zandvoort is next up on the 2026 F1 calendar once the summer break concludes, with action across the weekend of August 21st to August 23rd.

While general tickets for both Saturday and Sunday are sold out, fans who are willing to splash the cash can still grab one of F1's Experience packages, with one in particular really catching the eye.

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With availability on Friday and Saturday, the F1 Experience package 'F1 The Out Lap / Paddock Club (3 days)' will blend a grand prix visit with a luxury hospitality experience, all for the price of £16,202.62.

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What is included in F1's £16K Dutch GP ticket?

While the package comes with an astronomical price tag, those willing to pay that kind of money will get a very unique experience indeed.

First and foremost, whether you opt for the Friday or Saturday option, you will spend the evening heading around the Zandvoort Circuit, with a Michelin-star experience on the go.

As you go around the lap, F1 promises that you will stop in several positions, with an F1 ambassador and chef on hand to 'bring that part of the track to life' through their stories and their thinking behind the dishes they are serving.

The experience will be curated by two of the Netherlands' most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, Restaurant De Bokkedoorns and Restaurant Aan de Poel.

As well as that fine dining experience, the ticket also offers an array of incredible experiences throughout the grand prix weekend, including:

3-Day F1 Paddock Club Access (Friday–Sunday) – Premium hospitality access for the full race weekend.

– Premium hospitality access for the full race weekend. All-Inclusive Hospitality (Friday–Sunday) – Gourmet food, drinks, entertainment, and race viewing included.

– Gourmet food, drinks, entertainment, and race viewing included. Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk (Friday–Sunday) – Walk the pit lane and see teams at work.

– Walk the pit lane and see teams at work. One-Day F1 Paddock Pass (Friday or Saturday) – Access the F1 paddock and get closer to the teams.

– Access the F1 paddock and get closer to the teams. Cool Down Room & Podium Visit (Friday or Saturday) – Visit the Cool Down Room and stand on the podium.

– Visit the Cool Down Room and stand on the podium. World Championship Trophy Photo (Friday or Saturday) – Professional photo with the F1 trophy.

– Professional photo with the F1 trophy. F1 Ambassador Appearances (Friday–Sunday) – Meet F1 personalities and hear insider stories.

Accomodation will cost you extra

Despite the hefty price tag, accommodation is not included as part of the £16k package. However, you can opt to add a stay at the NH Zandvoort, which is within walking distance of the track.

This will set you back even further though, bringing your total cost to £20,181.72 for one person.

If you want to go with a friend, you're looking at £36,384.34 for the dining experience and accommodation. Pricey.

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