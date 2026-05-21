Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
Max Verstappen and his team missed out on success at the Nurburgring
Verstappen Racing suffered late agony in that gripping Nurburgring 24 Hours race in Germany last weekend, but they will be back again to bid for endurance very soon.
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen raced in that race at the Nurburgring Nordschleife alongside Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer, and the quad dominated large periods of the race.
However, the No.3 Mercedes-AMG suffered mechanical issues in the final few hours on Sunday, resulting in a 37th-place finish for Verstappen Racing.
Verstappen himself had been desperate for success in the event, particularly given he won an NLS2 race earlier this year on track but was later disqualified.
Now, while their team owner and four-time F1 world champion will not be present, it has been confirmed that Verstappen Racing will compete for victory in another endurance race next month.
The 24 Hours of Spa is a mammoth race around the home of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, and its entry list displays that the No.3 Mercedes - AMG Team Verstappen Racing car will be there.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Nurburgring 24 Hours ban for F1 star
Is Verstappen racing at the 24 Hours of Spa?
Taking to the start line for the race at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday June 27 will be Gounon, Juncadella, and Verstappen's good friend Chris Lulham.
This year, Verstappen's team are taking part in the pro class of the GT World Challenge Europe, having claimed Gold Cup success last year.
Verstappen will not be there, as he will be taking part in the F1 Austrian Grand Prix that weekend, with qualifying taking place on that same Saturday afternoon.
Other big names that are taking part in the 24 Hours of Spa, however, include Valentino Rossi, Maro Engel, Arthur Leclerc and British Formula E racer Jake Dennis.
READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak
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