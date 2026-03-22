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Max Verstappen edited onto a black and white background of a pitlane with his GT3 illuminated in colour

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

Max Verstappen edited onto a black and white background of a pitlane with his GT3 illuminated in colour — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed

The four-time F1 champion had a rollercoaster day

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was disqualified just hours after storming to victory with the Winward Mercedes-AMG team on Saturday at the Nurburgring.

The Dutchman swapped his Red Bull F1 machinery for a Mercedes-AMG GT3 as he claimed a second victory at the iconic German circuit with team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the NLS2.

But within hours their joy turned to dismay when Verstappen and his team-mates were disqualified.

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Max Verstappen Red Bull Nurburgring ban confirmed - 'Too dangerous'

Former Red Bull executive advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed he forbid Max Verstappen from carrying out a dangerous activity at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The F1 star may now be a two-time winner at the Nurburgring, but he is banned from one type of driving activity at the 'Green Hell'.

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Oscar Piastri pokes fun at double McLaren DNS

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has suffered the worst swing in fate going from the highs of the 2025 season to the lows of his 2026 campaign.

But the Aussie racer is refusing to let the fact that he is yet to complete a grand prix lap get to him, although his fans don't share the same attitude.

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Does Lewis Hamilton regret Mercedes F1 exit? Here's what the champion's thinking

Related image
Related image

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton could be regretting his move to Ferrari as he watches the Silver Arrows disappear into the distance on track in 2026.

Though the seven-time champion finally returned to the podium in Shanghai last time out, it hasn't escaped him that the Scuderia's race pace is not quite up to Mercedes' standard.

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Former Ferrari F1 chief to make team principal return after shock exit

A former Ferrari F1 boss has been confirmed to be making his return to a team principal role after a shocking early season exit.

We may only be two race weekends into the 2026 F1 season, but the Netflix cameras already have enough fodder for a full season of Drive to Survive.

➡️ READ MORE

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