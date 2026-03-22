F1 News Today: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed
The four-time F1 champion had a rollercoaster day
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen was disqualified just hours after storming to victory with the Winward Mercedes-AMG team on Saturday at the Nurburgring.
The Dutchman swapped his Red Bull F1 machinery for a Mercedes-AMG GT3 as he claimed a second victory at the iconic German circuit with team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the NLS2.
But within hours their joy turned to dismay when Verstappen and his team-mates were disqualified.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen Red Bull Nurburgring ban confirmed - 'Too dangerous'
Former Red Bull executive advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed he forbid Max Verstappen from carrying out a dangerous activity at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
The F1 star may now be a two-time winner at the Nurburgring, but he is banned from one type of driving activity at the 'Green Hell'.
➡️ READ MORE
Oscar Piastri pokes fun at double McLaren DNS
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has suffered the worst swing in fate going from the highs of the 2025 season to the lows of his 2026 campaign.
But the Aussie racer is refusing to let the fact that he is yet to complete a grand prix lap get to him, although his fans don't share the same attitude.
➡️ READ MORE
Does Lewis Hamilton regret Mercedes F1 exit? Here's what the champion's thinking
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton could be regretting his move to Ferrari as he watches the Silver Arrows disappear into the distance on track in 2026.
Though the seven-time champion finally returned to the podium in Shanghai last time out, it hasn't escaped him that the Scuderia's race pace is not quite up to Mercedes' standard.
➡️ READ MORE
Former Ferrari F1 chief to make team principal return after shock exit
A former Ferrari F1 boss has been confirmed to be making his return to a team principal role after a shocking early season exit.
We may only be two race weekends into the 2026 F1 season, but the Netflix cameras already have enough fodder for a full season of Drive to Survive.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS2 Race times and positions after Mercedes disqualification
- Yesterday 21:35
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mercedes release official statement after disqualification heartbreak
Max Verstappen Red Bull Nurburgring ban confirmed - 'Too dangerous'
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS2 Race times and positions after Mercedes disqualification
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
Latest News
'They should all be sacked': Aston Martin scolded for major Honda blunder
- 54 minutes ago
Mercedes release official statement after disqualification heartbreak
- 1 hour ago
When is the next F1 race? Japanese Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull champion forced to abandon 2026 season due to 'medical issues'
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen disqualified after race win as Red Bull ban confirmed
- Today 09:25
Max Verstappen Red Bull Nurburgring ban confirmed - 'Too dangerous'
- Today 08:28
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- Yesterday 10:25