Former Ferrari F1 chief to make team principal return after shock exit

We're only two races into the 2026 F1 season and the Netflix cameras already have enough fodder for a full season of Drive to Survive.

Between Aston Martin's Honda meltdown and Max Verstappen's...well, more vocal meltdown, the 2026 season promises to be just as thrilling off the track as it is on.

And now, Audi have made headlines following the shock exit of team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

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On Friday the team announced that after two races with the revamped Audi outfit, Wheatley would be leaving for 'personal reasons'. The news arrived following reports he would be replacing Adrian Newey as team principal at Aston Martin, but nevertheless remained a shock.

After joining Sauber last April, Wheatley oversaw Nico Hulkenberg's first podium finish and their transition to Audi, where the 58-year-old spoke eloquently about his future ambitions for the team.

At the Audi car launch in Berlin just a few months ago, Wheatley said: "We want Audi Formula 1 team to be the most successful Formula 1 team in history, but we have to start where we are and there's a journey. There are measurable milestones on that journey and we're excited to start it and we're starting it today."

READ MORE: Aston Martin bombshell drops as F1 team principal exit announced

Who is the new Audi F1 team principal?

In Audi's statement they confirmed that head of the Audi F1 project, and former Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto will assume team principal duties in the interim.

The statement read: "Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as Team Principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula 1. With the unwavering commitment of AUDI AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

Binotto was Ferrari team principal between 2019 and 2022, overseeing the beginning of Charles Leclerc's career with the team, alongside champion Sebastian Vettel and former driver Carlos Sainz.

One alleged reason for Binotto's exit, was that he lost the confidence of Ferrari president John Elkann, with the team unable to launch a title fight during the Italian's tenure.

At the time of his Ferrari exit, the Scuderia's former team principal said: "With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me."

Binotto joined Sauber (now Audi) in August 2024, and his most recent responsibilities involve overseeing development activities at the Hinwil and Neuburg an der Donau facilities, alongside their new Bicester base in motorsport valley.

He will now make his return into a team principal role, this time with Audi, from next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka onwards.

READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement moments after Wheatley Audi exit

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