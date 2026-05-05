close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch sparks F1 team boss warning

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch sparks F1 team boss warning

Zak Brown compared the Hamilton move to Gianpiero Lambiase leaving Red Bull

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has used Lewis Hamilton's 2025 move to Ferrari as a useful point of comparison for his own team's hire of Gianpiero Lambiase from Red Bull.

Much as Hamilton's move was confirmed almost a full year before he actually made the switch to the Scuderia, Lambiase's exit from Red Bull has been agreed already, despite the fact that he may not be allowed to start his new job until 2028.

McLaren are pushing for Lambiase to be allowed out of his Red Bull deal early to join the reigning constructors' champions sooner than later – possibly at the end of the current season.

Brown appeared to be laying more groundwork to push for that accelerated move on Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix, pointing out that keeping around an employee who you know has agreed to leave for a rival can create an awkward atmosphere.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner return welcomed as Hamilton flips off rival

Brown: Things can get uncomfortable

Mercedes, as Brown pointed out, started to hold meetings without Hamilton present in the second half of his final season with the team, in order to stop him bringing valuable insights to Maranello with him over the winter.

The McLaren boss seemed to concede that no personnel change would come before the end of the current season, but insisted there would be a 'chat' about the situation at some point.

“At some point it'll be probably uncomfortable having someone that you know going to a rival team," he said. "My general view is, if someone wants to move on, you need to do it in a measured way.

“It makes things uncomfortable, right? If I had someone in my racing team that I knew was going whether it's a racing driver, you see it in racing drivers. Lewis went to Ferrari, announced it early.

“At some point, Mercedes starts understandably cutting off knowledge that he might have. And that's just how the business works. We'll see how it plays out. We've got time. We know we're all settled for '26 so we'll chat about it when the time's right.”

READ MORE: Hamilton delighted with Ferrari improvement in Miami

Related

F1 Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes McLaren

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move

McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move

  • 2 hours ago
F1 face problem not seen for over 30 years and it's creeping up fast

F1 face problem not seen for over 30 years and it's creeping up fast

  • 46 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Lewis Hamilton flips off rival

F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Lewis Hamilton flips off rival

  • Today 07:30
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:29
McLaren F1 boss hits back at bombshell Red Bull claim: 'He knows something I don't'

McLaren F1 boss hits back at bombshell Red Bull claim: 'He knows something I don't'

  • May 2, 2026 17:27
Fernando Alonso sets out Aston Martin retirement conditions

Fernando Alonso sets out Aston Martin retirement conditions

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

10:57
F1 face problem not seen for over 30 years and it's creeping up fast
09:43
Fernando Alonso sets out Aston Martin retirement conditions
08:58
McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move
07:30
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Lewis Hamilton flips off rival
4-5
F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 face problem not seen for over 30 years and it's creeping up fast F1 Analysis

F1 face problem not seen for over 30 years and it's creeping up fast

46 minutes ago
McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move Max Verstappen

McLaren F1 boss on 'gap opening up' for Max Verstappen move

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch sparks F1 team boss warning F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch sparks F1 team boss warning

3 hours ago
F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers' F1 Social

F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'

Yesterday 22:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x