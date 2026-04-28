There are few situations in F1 as awkward as leaving your current team for a rival...but then having to stay with your old team for two years anyway.

That's the reality Gianpiero 'GP' Lambiase faces at Red Bull, who isn't expected to start his new role as chief racing officer at McLaren until 2028.

But far from gliding into the office with his headphones on and hiding behind a computer monitor 9 till 5, everyone at Red Bull seems supportive of his exit and will carry on as if nothing has happened.

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If Lambiase doesn't negotiate an early exit deal that is...

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup

Red Bull chief confirms Lambiase will see out contract

Following the official news that Max Verstappen's race engineer will be leaving, some pundits have claimed whether Lambiase will negotiate an early end to his contract; but Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies is under the impression this will not happen.

In conversation with Sky Sports' Craig Slater, Mekies was asked how hard Red Bull fought to keep Lambiase and whether they could offer the same money or responsibility as McLaren.

He then confirmed: "We have GP with us for the next two years. We don't feel as if GP has left already, because we know he has a long-term agreement with us. We have a few more wins and battles to win together.

"He has had an extraordinary opportunity, we accept this opportunity comes once in a lifetime. He has decided to take it.

"As much as it has been news for you guys, it's something we've been discussing for a very long time and we only wish him well in that next phase.

"When the time comes we will make sure we turn that into an opportunity for people and the skillset we want to have in."

Slater asked further whether Mekies thought it was a problem that Lambiase had signed for a competitor, and whether they will keep him to the full two years of his contract.

Mekies responded: "GP's a fantastic professional and we know he's going to give his absolute best and of course, we are going to keep him."

Mekies responds to Verstappen following Lambiase out of the door

Mekies was then asked about speculation that Lambiase's exit could also mean Verstappen's departure from Red Bull.

When the news was announced that Lambiase would be leaving, an interview from 2023 with De Telegraaf started proliferate online.

Lambiase said back then: "The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge.

"I don’t think it would be fair to another driver if we tried to replicate what I’ve been doing with Max since May 2016.

"I see this as something incredibly special and don’t think anything like it will happen again. So I hope we’ll definitely continue on this basis until at least 2028 [when Verstappen's contract expires]. Unless he or the team decides otherwise, of course."

When this comments were broached to Mekies, he smiled and replied: "We speak pretty much daily with Max, he was fully aware of the discussions we were having with GP.

"A) Because of his own relationship with GP and B) because we are an open book. We often say Max isn't outside of the project judging the project, he's inside with us."

"On that front, he understands extremely well that we have done a long cycle together, we have a massive reservoir of talent in the team and we have every opportunity to go to a stronger level."

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