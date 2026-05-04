F1 legend Martin Brundle has issued his response to a bizarre moment at the Miami Grand Prix involving comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Brundle's pre-race grid walks have been a feature of F1 race weekends ever since his first one at the 1997 British Grand Prix, and have been seen on ITV, BBC and, since 2012, Sky Sports F1.

The grid walks involved Brundle speaking to drivers, team members, and any celebrities that he may be able to find who have visited the race.

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They have led to many awkward moments with high-profile celebrities in the past, most memorably with Megan Thee Stallion and Paolo Banchero (or was it Patrick Mahomes?)

At the 2026 Miami GP, Brundle spoke with many friendly celebrities, including NBA star Bam Adebayo, actor Colin Farrell and comedian Fallon.

Fallon was amazed to see Brundle, and was arguably more starstruck by the situation than Brundle himself, with the Tonight Show host excited to be on the F1 grid talking to the legend.

However, in a rather bizarre moment, Fallon opted to bite the sock off Brundle's Sky Sports F1 microphone, before Brundle grabbed it back off him and later said "do not take my mike sock again," with a big smile on his face.

Following the Miami GP, Brundle took to X to post his thoughts about the unusual situation that he found himself in. "In 30 years of broadcasting I’ve never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like," Brundle said. "There’s some very funny people around."

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Brundle's legendary career

Brundle has become a staple of Sky Sports' coverage of F1 ever since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012.

The Brit has been a co-commentator with the likes of Murray Walker and David Croft in the past for various different channels, but he was also a lead commentator for the BBC, alongside David Coulthard.

But before his broadcasting days, Brundle was also an F1 racer between 1984-1996, making his insights even more valuable.

Brundle never won an F1 race, but was on the podium nine times. His most successful single season was while driving for Benetton in 1992 when he scored five podiums and 38 points.

That was by far his best total, allowing him to finish sixth in the drivers' championship that year as part of his best run in the sport as he was seventh in 1993 and 1994 while driving for Ligier and McLaren respectively.

Brundle’s last season was in 1996, and though he had options to continue to race beyond that, he took his opportunity to be part of ITV’s broadcast team.

From there he was able to focus on Le Mans, entering the 24-hour race on five different occasions, with a best finish of 15th in 2012.

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