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Thieves target F1 star during summer break

sainz — Photo: © IMAGO

Thieves target F1 star during summer break

So much for a relaxing time off

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The F1 summer break is meant to be a time for the sport's stars to unwind after an intense and challenging first half of the season.

However, it doesn't appear to have quite worked out that way for Alpine star Franco Colapinto, according to his social media posts.

The Argentine driver took to Instagram this week to share photos of himself and various clothing and items he owns, but the caption suggested that the items on display had been stolen.

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F1 star Franco Colapinto falls victim to thieves

Initially, the post had been captioned: "Last photos of these clothes, mate etc etc I hope the Italians who took it for themselves enjoy it!!"

Colapinto has since updated this to: "Last photos of these clothes, the mate, etc., etc. I hope the people who ended up with them enjoy them!!"

In a since-deleted Instagram story, as reported by Argentine outlet Diario La Capital, Colapinto had also written: "And who would have thought that Europeans were going to steal everything from a Latino......."

"Please, they didn't even leave the mate gourd, crazy. I'm sure they won't even like the mate"

At this stage, further details surrounding the incident, including how and where it happened, are unconfirmed, although his initial caption would suggest it could have happened in Italy.

GPFans has contacted Alpine for comment.

READ MORE: Horner helped to raise £1m for Chris Hoy cancer charity, in one afternoon

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