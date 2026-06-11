Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler
Mercedes mock Kim Kardashian after F1 howler
Kim Kardashian made a splash after her F1 paddock debut in Monaco last weekend
Mercedes F1 team have taken to social media to poke fun at Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star sparked controversy following her visit to the Monaco Grand Prix.
Kim K has been rumoured to be dating none other than seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton since before the start of the 2026 campaign, with the pair spotted on numerous dates across the globe.
Whispers of a blossoming relationship first spread after the couple were reported to have enjoyed a private weekend at a high-end hotel in the Cotswolds, UK, before the Ferrari F1 star and Skims founder made their first public appearance together at Super Bowl LX in February.
At last weekend's event in the principality the pair's romantic involvement was confirmed when Kim made her paddock debut with sister Khloe to support the 105-time grand prix winner.
Kim watched on proudly as Hamilton took his second back-to-back P2 finish this season before the 41-year-old was filmed planting a kiss on Kim's cheek. But the social media superstar has since stirred up controversy online as more footage of her paddock antics has emerged.
Kim, where is Kimi's towel?
In the clip Kim picked up the towel and walked away whilst wiping her face with it, facing backlash online for 'stealing' it from the 19-year-old championship leader.
And in classic fashion for the Silver Arrows social team, Antonelli and his team-mate George Russell have now responded to the video, posting their own clip to Mercedes' social accounts poking fun at Hamilton's new romantic interest.
The light-hearted video began with a perplexed Antonelli asking the camera: "I was wondering, have you seen my towel?" before Russell also played along with the joke, admitting he hadn't found it either.
Mercedes then really hammered the point home by filming the Italian teenager washing his hands before realising he had been left without anything to dry them with (thanks Kim).
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