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F1 2027 changes announced, and there could be shorter races!

Verstappen spins in Miami — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2027 changes announced, and there could be shorter races!

Engine changes will be made for the 2027 season

By Remy Ramjiawan.

FIA and Formula 1 have unveiled a series of measures set to shift the focus back towards the internal combustion engine (ICE) next season. However, there’s a potential downside - according to reports - that races may be slightly shorter.

Earlier this week, the FIA announced measures to gradually lower the amount of electrical energy being used in F1 power units, down to a 60/40 ratio in favour of the ICE ran on sustainable fuels by 2028.

Next year, a 58/42 ratio will ease the transition for all parties involved, while still showing that they are willing to come away from the current 50/50 split in the power units.

Due to fuel tank capacity limits, however, adjustments in fuel flow might also lead to changes in race distances.

Will there be shorter F1 races from 2027?

Planet F1 are reporting that several races may see a shortened distance next season, though the specific events have yet to be confirmed.

Grands prix have traditionally covered about 305 kilometres, resulting in races that last between 1.5 and 2 hours - a format set since the 1980s to suit broadcast schedules. Monaco remains the exception, with a race distance of approximately 260 kilometres.

It’s still unclear exactly how much the race distances will be reduced next season and which grands prix this will affect.

What changes are coming to F1 power units in 2027?

An official statement from the FIA on the 2027 power unit rule changes read: "The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat-out while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations.

"The package introduces a staged rebalancing of Internal Combustion Engine and Energy Recovery System contribution across the 2027 and 2028 seasons. It includes targeted adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and energy recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management."

Supporting measures relating to power unit supply conditions, race operations and financial regulations have also been included in the package of changes, of which the details have not been shared publicly. The FIA will now go through the formal approval process to provide all parties with early clarity and sufficient time to adapt to the revised requirements, with the suggested changes set to be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on June 23 in Macau.

The below table highlights the FIA's engine change roadmap.

F1 Power Unit Regulations Evolution (2026–2028)
Category Metric 2026 2027 2028
Internal Combustion Engine Max power 400kW 420kW 450kW
Fuel flow increase - 5% 13%
MGUK Max power 350kW 300kW 300kW
Max power Overtake Mode 350kW 350kW 350kW
Max harvesting power 350kW 375kW 400kW
Power split ICE/MGUK 53/47 58/42 60/40

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