Charles Leclerc commits future to Ferrari with new long-term agreement

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Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has ended speculation surrounding his long-term future by confirming his commitment to the Italian team.

The 28-year-old Monegasque has signed a fresh contract extension that will keep him with Ferrari for several more seasons as the team continues its pursuit of championship success.

Speaking about the announcement, Leclerc expressed his delight at remaining with the Scuderia, describing Ferrari as far more than just an employer and emphasizing the deep connection he has built with the team throughout his Formula 1 career.

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"It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family.

"Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.

Vasseur: Leclerc has Ferrari DNA

His sentiments were echoed by team principal Fred Vasseur, who was equally delighted that an extension had been agreed.

“Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us," he said.

"Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

"We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track.

"We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals.”

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