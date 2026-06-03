Monaco Grand Prix glamour hides darker reality, claims F1 insider

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The Monaco Grand Prix is widely regarded as Formula 1's most glamorous event, but one well-known figure within the sport believes there is a less attractive side to the famous race weekend.

As the championship returns to the streets of Monte Carlo, the world's attention will once again focus on the iconic 78-lap contest around one of the most challenging and historic circuits in motorsport.

For many visitors, however, the racing is only part of the attraction. The luxury yachts, exclusive parties, celebrity appearances, and high-profile social events have become just as synonymous with Monaco as the Grand Prix itself.

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Monaco is THE place to be seen if you are in F1 or want to be in F1, but it is not all diamonds and champagne according to ‘Drive to Survive’ star Will Buxton.

He revealed that there are two distinctly different sides to Monte Carlo in race week, literal polar opposites.

Monaco Grand prix is glamorous, but also 'a bit rank'

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, he said: “It’s basically a fishing village in the south of France and there is a side of it which is incredibly glitzy and glamorous.

“It reminds me of some of the worst nightclubs I went to in my university days - it’s just stag parties going too large and throwing up on the floor.

“There’s another side to Monaco on race week that’s a little bit gross. But if you’re there in your sparkly dresses on the yachts it’s absolutely gorgeous. Otherwise it’s a bit rank.”

People watching in Monaco is 'unreal'

“One thing I love about Monaco is people watching. People watching in Monaco is just unreal because it’s properly how the other half live. It’s just hilarious because it’s everything to excess.”

The action off track is very much already under way in Monaco, with the action on track due to begin with Free Practice 1 on Friday.

The Monaco Grand Prix - run over 78 gruelling laps - starts at 3pm local time on Sunday (2pm UK, 9am Eastern).

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