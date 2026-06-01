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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026

Fernando Alonso turns heads in Monaco with ultra-exclusive Porsche

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso turns heads in Monaco with ultra-exclusive Porsche

Fernando Alonso has an impressive car collection

Originally written by Sam Cook.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was recently seen driving through Monaco in a highly sought-after sports car ahead of the famous Grand Prix weekend.

The Aston Martin driver, who resides in Monaco, is known for his impressive collection of high-performance vehicles. Among his latest acquisitions is the unique Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde, a car reportedly valued at around $10 million.

This time, however, Alonso attracted attention behind the wheel of a different rare machine. While not quite as exclusive as his one-off Pagani, the model remains exceptionally limited, with just 918 examples produced worldwide.

The Formula 1 ace was behind the wheel of a silver Porsche 918 Spyder, and photos of the Spaniard in this striking machine are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The Aston Martin driver could be seen enjoying some downtime with his personal car collection, driving around what will be the iconic Fairmont Hairpin next weekend.

Hybrid hypercar

This exclusive hybrid hypercar is powered by a mid-mounted 4.6-litre V8 engine that churns out 608 horsepower, with two electric motors adding over 285 horsepower for a combined output of 887.

With a maximum torque of 1,280 Nm, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and hit an eyewatering top speed of 345 km/h.

It's thought to have cost Alonso around €3million.

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