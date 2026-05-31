Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix

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Preparations are underway for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, as the principality undergoes a makeover.

F1 heads to Monaco next weekend for the sixth round of the season, at one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar.

Monaco made its debut in F1 back in 1950, and has consistently been on the calendar since 1955, barring a year off in 2020 for the COVID pandemic.

It is one of the most iconic motor races in the world, with the cars racing around normally public roads, right on the harbour front next to the multi-millionaires' yachts.

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Many F1 drivers choose to live in Monaco, meaning they drive the streets of the principality all year round, but not like how it is for the Monaco GP weekend.

Up go the barriers which make the track one of the narrowest and most tricky to navigate on the entire F1 calendar.

Monaco preparations underway

They shared some photos of how the principality is looking in the sun, with a caption which read: "First European round of the season, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 will also be the first chance to discover the teams' motorhomes this year!"

"The facilities are gradually taking shape in the paddock."

There are a couple of changes being made ahead of the 2026 Monaco GP compared to the first five grands prix of the season.

Straight mode will not be in use for safety reasons around the circuit, while maximum battery deployment has also been reduced, with the FIA changing the speed at which drivers can utilise the extra deployment.

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