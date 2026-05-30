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Lance Stroll looks on at Aston Martin before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Lance Stroll looks on at Aston Martin before the 2026 Australian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Lance Stroll finished down in 15th in Canada

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Lance Stroll endured another frustrating weekend at his home Formula 1 race in Canada after Aston Martin’s struggles continued in Montreal.

The Canadian driver was competing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the eighth time in his Formula 1 career, racing in front of his home crowd once again.

But the event proved disappointing for both Stroll and Aston Martin, with the 2026 season continuing to deliver difficult results for the team as Stroll finished 15th, four laps behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Stroll was at least able to finish the Canadian GP, only the second time this season that he has managed to finish a full-length race.

That's because Aston Martin have been struggling with reliability issues, with their Honda power unit suffering with power output and causing intense vibrations in the cars for much of the year so far.

Stroll and his team visited Lester's Deli, one of Stroll's favourite eateries as a child.

Aston Martin posted pictures of the team there, complete with the caption: "A race week tradition at home.

"Every year at the Canadian GP, Lance invites the team to come together at Lester’s Deli, a beloved spot from his youth, to try the best smoked meat sandwiches in Montreal. Last week was no different."

Stroll treats his struggling team

It's unclear whether Stroll paid for the team's meals or not, but his father owns the F1 outfit, so I'm sure they can take it out of expenses if not.

Lawrence Stroll has very deep pockets and has in the last few years encouraged huge names like Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile to join the team, while also building a state-of-the-art new facility.

His hope is that the team can go on to become a championship-challenging outfit, but there's no doubt that huge improvements are needed in order for that to happen.

Aston Martin have not scored a single point across the opening five grand prix weekends of the season, and they are currently rock bottom of the constructors' championship.

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F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll Canadian Grand Prix

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