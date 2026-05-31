close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Edit of three serious looking Wolff headshots with white and turquoise block background

Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks

Edit of three serious looking Wolff headshots with white and turquoise block background — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks

Mercedes seem to have pulled out of the talks

Originally written by Sam Cook. This version is a translation.

Reports in British media suggest that Mercedes have pulled out of talks over buying a share in the Alpine F1 team.

Otro Capital are understood to be looking to sell their 24 per cent stake in the Enstone-based outfit, and Alpine's Flavio Briatore recently revealed that talks were ongoing with Mercedes.

Toto Wolff was adamant that Mercedes did not want to acquire a 'junior team', and that the move was just for financial reasons.

According to BBC Sport, however, the deal for Mercedes to buy Otro's 24 per cent stake in Alpine is now off, with Mercedes being put off by an eyewatering valuation.

According to the above publication, Otro want $720million for their shareholding, a figure that would value Alpine as a whole at $3billion.

Otro paid around $233million for the stake as recently as 2023, and Mercedes reportedly view Alpine as worth around $2.3billion.

How much are F1 teams worth?

Ferrari emerged as F1’s wealthiest team in 2025, with Mercedes and McLaren just behind. Sportico reported that Ferrari are worth $6.4billion.

Position Team Valuation
1 Ferrari $6.4bn
2 Mercedes $5.88bn
3 McLaren $4.73bn
4 Red Bull $4.32bn
5 Aston Martin $3.0bn
6 Williams $2.14bn
7 Alpine $2.08bn
8 Racing Bulls $2.05bn
9 Sauber $1.88bn
10 Haas $1.68bn

Related

F1 Mercedes Alpine

More F1 news

Full News Feed

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli told to ‘Shut the f*** up’ by F1 expert

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli told to ‘Shut the f*** up’ by F1 expert

  • Yesterday 19:00
Oscar Piastri issues statement on Red Bull transfer interest

Oscar Piastri issues statement on Red Bull transfer interest

  • 3 hours ago
Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix

Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:00
Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push

  • May 30, 2026 23:00
Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend

  • May 30, 2026 21:00
Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

Cadillac boss addresses speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas future

  • May 30, 2026 19:00

Just in

31-5
Oscar Piastri issues statement on Red Bull transfer interest
31-5
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli told to ‘Shut the f*** up’ by F1 expert
31-5
Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix
30-5
Bizarre F1 conspiracy theory emerges around Kimi Antonelli’s title push
30-5
Lance Stroll treats Aston Martin team after difficult Canadian Grand Prix weekend
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Oscar Piastri issues statement on Red Bull transfer interest Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri issues statement on Red Bull transfer interest

3 hours ago
Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks Mercedes

Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks

Yesterday 21:00
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli told to ‘Shut the f*** up’ by F1 expert Mercedes

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli told to ‘Shut the f*** up’ by F1 expert

Yesterday 19:00
Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Grand Prix

Preparations ramp up for the Monaco Grand Prix

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x