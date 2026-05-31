Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks
Mercedes 'end' Alpine sale talks
Mercedes seem to have pulled out of the talks
Reports in British media suggest that Mercedes have pulled out of talks over buying a share in the Alpine F1 team.
Otro Capital are understood to be looking to sell their 24 per cent stake in the Enstone-based outfit, and Alpine's Flavio Briatore recently revealed that talks were ongoing with Mercedes.
Toto Wolff was adamant that Mercedes did not want to acquire a 'junior team', and that the move was just for financial reasons.
According to BBC Sport, however, the deal for Mercedes to buy Otro's 24 per cent stake in Alpine is now off, with Mercedes being put off by an eyewatering valuation.
According to the above publication, Otro want $720million for their shareholding, a figure that would value Alpine as a whole at $3billion.
Otro paid around $233million for the stake as recently as 2023, and Mercedes reportedly view Alpine as worth around $2.3billion.
How much are F1 teams worth?
Ferrari emerged as F1’s wealthiest team in 2025, with Mercedes and McLaren just behind. Sportico reported that Ferrari are worth $6.4billion.
|Position
|Team
|Valuation
|1
|Ferrari
|$6.4bn
|2
|Mercedes
|$5.88bn
|3
|McLaren
|$4.73bn
|4
|Red Bull
|$4.32bn
|5
|Aston Martin
|$3.0bn
|6
|Williams
|$2.14bn
|7
|Alpine
|$2.08bn
|8
|Racing Bulls
|$2.05bn
|9
|Sauber
|$1.88bn
|10
|Haas
|$1.68bn
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