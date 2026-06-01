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Horner in black shades and white shirt with Monaco background with red and white flag overlay

Christian Horner’s route back to F1 emerges amid Alpine ownership speculation

Horner in black shades and white shirt with Monaco background with red and white flag overlay — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner’s route back to F1 emerges amid Alpine ownership speculation

Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year

Originally written by Sam Cook.

Christian Horner has reportedly been told what it could cost to secure a return to Formula 1 through a potential involvement with Alpine.

The former Red Bull team boss has been linked with several opportunities since leaving the Milton Keynes outfit in 2025, although Horner has previously indicated that any future move would ideally involve an ownership or investment position rather than a traditional management role.

Alpine has repeatedly surfaced as a possible destination, with reports suggesting that investment group Otro Capital is exploring options to sell its 24 percent stake in the Enstone-based team.

It was thought, however that Mercedes were the favourites to buy that minority share in Alpine, with Flavio Briatore confirming recently that talks had started between the two parties. But BBC Sport are now reporting that those talks have broken down, potentially paving the way for Horner.

Part of the reason for the breakdown in the talks, according to the above publication, was because Mercedes considered Otro's valuation too high, with their valuation of their stake meaning that Alpine as a whole would be worth $3billion.

Otro are reportedly asking for $720million for their shareholding, meaning Horner and his investor pals now have a price for what it would take for him to be able to return to F1.

Will Horner join Alpine as team principal?

But if a Horner-Alpine deal were to go through, then it would be likely that the Brit would also take up a role in the day-to-day running of the team.

Horner has a plethora of experience, and claimed 14 championships with Red Bull across 20 years with the team, while Alpine are still without a full-time team principal.

Renault have a power of veto over any sale of the Otro shares until September, and they are believed to have blocked Horner's initial proposal earlier this year.

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F1 Mercedes Christian Horner Alpine

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