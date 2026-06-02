F1 star Ralf Schumacher gets married in St Tropez with stunning ceremony
F1 star Ralf Schumacher gets married in St Tropez with stunning ceremony
Ralf Schumacher married his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, recently married his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne during a ceremony in St. Tropez.
Ralf enjoyed an 11-season career in Formula 1 between 1997 and 2007, claiming six Grand Prix victories, 27 podium finishes, and six pole positions while racing for teams including Williams and Jordan.
Since stepping away from racing, Schumacher has established himself as a respected media figure. He joined Sky Sports Germany in 2019 as an analyst and commentator and regularly shares his views on the sport through the broadcaster’s Formula 1 coverage and the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.
The German announced in 2024 that he had been in a same-sex relationship with his partner Bousquet-Cassagne for two years and they confirmed their engagement February this year.
Schumacher celebrates three-day wedding
Schumacher and Bousquet-Cassagne were pictured after the ceremony in matching navy suits, in what was said to be part of a three-day celebration.
The documentary already airs every Thursday, with the wedding expected to be covered during the season finale, which is due to be broadcast on June 6.
Schumacher was previously married to Cora-Caroline Brinkmann and the pair tied the knot in 2001, before divorcing in 2015. Together they share a son, David Schumacher, who was born in 2001 and took part in this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours.
Reports suggest that David was to act as Schumacher's best man during the nuptials, but there has been no confirmation as to whether this was the case due to clashes in his racing schedule.
Appearing in the documentary himself, David said: “If I can’t come, that would be painful. Because this is hopefully my father’s last wedding!”
He also confirmed that 110 people were to attend Schumacher's wedding in France. David himself married partner Vivien Keszthelyi at the beginning of this year.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Christian Horner comeback hopes face fresh hurdle amid Alpine ownership developments
- Yesterday 19:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mick Schumacher’s podium hopes dashed after costly IndyCar mistake
F1 star Ralf Schumacher gets married in St Tropez with stunning ceremony
Christian Horner comeback hopes face fresh hurdle amid Alpine ownership developments
Kelly Piquet shares sweet glimpse into Lily Verstappen’s first birthday celebration
Latest News
Mick Schumacher’s podium hopes dashed after costly IndyCar mistake
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Ralf Schumacher gets married in St Tropez with stunning ceremony
- Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner comeback hopes face fresh hurdle amid Alpine ownership developments
- Yesterday 19:00
Kelly Piquet shares sweet glimpse into Lily Verstappen’s first birthday celebration
- Yesterday 17:00
Christian Horner’s route back to F1 emerges amid Alpine ownership speculation
- June 1, 2026 23:00
Fernando Alonso turns heads in Monaco with ultra-exclusive Porsche
- June 1, 2026 21:00
Most read
F1 insider claims Oscar Piastri could move to rival team because of offer McLaren can't match
- 25 may
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- 22 may
Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen in Montreal meeting as Max to Mercedes F1 rumours swirl
- 24 may
Max Verstappen Racing entry confirmed for iconic 24 Hours of Spa
- 24 may
Goodbye Papaya rules? F1 insider shares update over controversial McLaren approach
- 15 may
Max Verstappen the 'only F1 driver brave enough' to race at Nurburgring
- 25 may