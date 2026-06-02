F1 star Ralf Schumacher gets married in St Tropez with stunning ceremony

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Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, recently married his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne during a ceremony in St. Tropez.

Ralf enjoyed an 11-season career in Formula 1 between 1997 and 2007, claiming six Grand Prix victories, 27 podium finishes, and six pole positions while racing for teams including Williams and Jordan.

Since stepping away from racing, Schumacher has established himself as a respected media figure. He joined Sky Sports Germany in 2019 as an analyst and commentator and regularly shares his views on the sport through the broadcaster’s Formula 1 coverage and the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

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The German announced in 2024 that he had been in a same-sex relationship with his partner Bousquet-Cassagne for two years and they confirmed their engagement February this year.

Schumacher celebrates three-day wedding

Schumacher and Bousquet-Cassagne were pictured after the ceremony in matching navy suits, in what was said to be part of a three-day celebration.

The documentary already airs every Thursday, with the wedding expected to be covered during the season finale, which is due to be broadcast on June 6.

Schumacher was previously married to Cora-Caroline Brinkmann and the pair tied the knot in 2001, before divorcing in 2015. Together they share a son, David Schumacher, who was born in 2001 and took part in this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Reports suggest that David was to act as Schumacher's best man during the nuptials, but there has been no confirmation as to whether this was the case due to clashes in his racing schedule.

Appearing in the documentary himself, David said: “If I can’t come, that would be painful. Because this is hopefully my father’s last wedding!”

He also confirmed that 110 people were to attend Schumacher's wedding in France. David himself married partner Vivien Keszthelyi at the beginning of this year.

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