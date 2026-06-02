Kelly Piquet shares sweet glimpse into Lily Verstappen’s first birthday celebration
Kelly Piquet shares sweet glimpse into Lily Verstappen’s first birthday celebration
Heartwarming snaps
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet recently marked a special family milestone as their daughter, Lily, celebrated her first birthday.
Following the occasion, Piquet posted a series of touching photographs on social media, accompanied by heartfelt messages reflecting on the past year.
Lily was born on April 25, 2025, although Verstappen and Piquet initially chose to keep the news private before later sharing the announcement with fans.
Max later confirmed her arrival on May 2 in Miami. Kelly chose the name herself, and Lily proudly holds Dutch citizenship.
Reflecting on that time, Max recalled, “I was fortunate to spend a few days with her after she was born. It was amazing, you never know what to expect, but I cherished every moment; it’s truly special.”
Max Verstappen celebrates Lily's birthday
“A few weeks ago, we celebrated our dear Lily’s first birthday at a very special place. Watching our daughter grow is one of our greatest joys—please, let time slow down,” she wrote on her post.
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