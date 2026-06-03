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Kimi Antonelli after his win in Canada

EA Sports sparks debate with Kimi Antonelli F1 driver rating

Kimi Antonelli after his win in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

EA Sports sparks debate with Kimi Antonelli F1 driver rating

The championship leader was given a surprise rating

By Sheona Mountford.

EA Sports has unveiled its driver ratings for the F1 2026 video game, and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's overall score has already sparked debate among fans.

The gaming giant has held the official Formula 1 license since acquiring Codemasters in 2021. Codemasters had previously been responsible for developing the annual F1 series for more than a decade, beginning with the 2009 release.

Each year, the game's driver ratings become a major talking point within the F1 community, with players eager to see which stars are ranked among the best on the grid and which competitors they believe have been undervalued.

For the 2026 edition, however, it was the current championship leader who found themselves on the receiving end of a strange decision.

Antonelli below Ocon, Verstappen the best

It will come as no surprise that Max Verstappen was the best rated driver with a score of 95 ahead of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who was given a score of 94.

George Russell followed in third, with a score of 93, with Charles Leclerc rated as the fourth best driver with a rating of 92.

Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton were behind Leclerc with a joint rating of 91. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was the worst rated driver with 68.

Here is a table of the official EA Sports F1 2026 driver rankings:

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings
Driver Team EA Sports Rating
Max VerstappenRed Bull95
Lando NorrisMcLaren94
George RussellMercedes93
Charles LeclercFerrari92
Oscar PiastriMcLaren91
Lewis HamiltonFerrari91
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin90
Carlos SainzWilliams86
Sergio PerezCadillac85
Alexander AlbonWilliams85
Nico HulkenbergAudi85
Esteban OconHaas84
Valtteri BottasCadillac84
Pierre GaslyAlpine84
Oliver BearmanHaas83
Isack HadjarRed Bull83
Kimi AntonelliMercedes83
Gabriel BortoletoAudi80
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls79
Lance StrollAston Martin77
Franco ColapintoAlpine73
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls68

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F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli

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