EA Sports sparks debate with Kimi Antonelli F1 driver rating
EA Sports sparks debate with Kimi Antonelli F1 driver rating
The championship leader was given a surprise rating
EA Sports has unveiled its driver ratings for the F1 2026 video game, and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's overall score has already sparked debate among fans.
The gaming giant has held the official Formula 1 license since acquiring Codemasters in 2021. Codemasters had previously been responsible for developing the annual F1 series for more than a decade, beginning with the 2009 release.
Each year, the game's driver ratings become a major talking point within the F1 community, with players eager to see which stars are ranked among the best on the grid and which competitors they believe have been undervalued.
For the 2026 edition, however, it was the current championship leader who found themselves on the receiving end of a strange decision.
Antonelli below Ocon, Verstappen the best
It will come as no surprise that Max Verstappen was the best rated driver with a score of 95 ahead of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who was given a score of 94.
George Russell followed in third, with a score of 93, with Charles Leclerc rated as the fourth best driver with a rating of 92.
Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton were behind Leclerc with a joint rating of 91. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was the worst rated driver with 68.
Here is a table of the official EA Sports F1 2026 driver rankings:
EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings
|Driver
|Team
|EA Sports Rating
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|95
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|94
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|93
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|92
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|91
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|91
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|90
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|86
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|85
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|85
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|85
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|84
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|84
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|84
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|83
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|83
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|83
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|80
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|79
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|77
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|73
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|68
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