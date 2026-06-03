EA Sports sparks debate with Kimi Antonelli F1 driver rating

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EA Sports has unveiled its driver ratings for the F1 2026 video game, and championship leader Kimi Antonelli's overall score has already sparked debate among fans.

The gaming giant has held the official Formula 1 license since acquiring Codemasters in 2021. Codemasters had previously been responsible for developing the annual F1 series for more than a decade, beginning with the 2009 release.

Each year, the game's driver ratings become a major talking point within the F1 community, with players eager to see which stars are ranked among the best on the grid and which competitors they believe have been undervalued.

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For the 2026 edition, however, it was the current championship leader who found themselves on the receiving end of a strange decision.

Antonelli below Ocon, Verstappen the best

It will come as no surprise that Max Verstappen was the best rated driver with a score of 95 ahead of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris, who was given a score of 94.

George Russell followed in third, with a score of 93, with Charles Leclerc rated as the fourth best driver with a rating of 92.

Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton were behind Leclerc with a joint rating of 91. Rookie Arvid Lindblad was the worst rated driver with 68.

Here is a table of the official EA Sports F1 2026 driver rankings:

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings

EA Sports F1 2026 Driver Ratings Driver Team EA Sports Rating Max Verstappen Red Bull 95 Lando Norris McLaren 94 George Russell Mercedes 93 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 92 Oscar Piastri McLaren 91 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 91 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 90 Carlos Sainz Williams 86 Sergio Perez Cadillac 85 Alexander Albon Williams 85 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 85 Esteban Ocon Haas 84 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 84 Pierre Gasly Alpine 84 Oliver Bearman Haas 83 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 83 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 83 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 80 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 79 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 77 Franco Colapinto Alpine 73 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 68

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