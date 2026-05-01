close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton called his mum over 'dating nightmare': 'Should I run?'

Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton called his mum over 'dating nightmare': 'Should I run?'

The seven-time world champion was not always a rich man

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton revealed an embarassing story from his dating past, very different from the glitzy lifestyle he is enjoying now.

The 41-year-old Hamilton is now a global superstar, driving for the coolest brand of all in Ferrari, and earning around $60million a year for getting behind the wheel. He has a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of pounds, and is now romantically linked to the reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kardashian.

But things haven't always been so sweet for the British sporting legend, and he revealed his worst dating moment during a video clip this week.

The clip, shot for water brand San Pellegrino, sees Hamilton enjoying dinner with some of his lifelong friends, and answering some very tough questions.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance

Hamilton on calling Mum and 'should I run?'

Hamilton revealed: “I remember taking this girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant and I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things!"

Lewis was now in a major spot, so what did he do? He did what most young men do when they have a problem to solve. He called his Mum.

"I’m going to the bathroom and I remember calling Ma. I was like ‘Ma, what do I do, I don’t have enough credit on my debit card’. I was like ‘should I run?’”

Lewis and Kim take Miami?

The next big dating question surrounding Hamilton is whether Kardashian will rock up at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend to provide her support.

Despite frenzied speculation, Kim didn't show at earlier races in Australia, China and Japan. But an appearance this weekend in south Florida appears to be a much safer bet.

For Hamilton, 2026 is turning out to be a much better year than that miserable debut campaign for Ferrari in 2025.

As well as appearing happy off the track, Lewis has made an encouraging start to the championship season. He currently sits fourth in the early standings, and claimed his first podium for Ferrari with third place in China in March.

READ MORE: 'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 star has rare $22million car stolen

F1 star has rare $22million car stolen

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star 'ready' to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

F1 star 'ready' to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 17:00
Max Verstappen to debut bold new look at Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen to debut bold new look at Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

  • Yesterday 20:00
Miami Grand Prix FIA trial could threaten Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari season

Miami Grand Prix FIA trial could threaten Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari season

  • April 29, 2026 19:00
Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog

Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog

  • April 30, 2026 23:00

Just in

1-5
F1 star has rare $22million car stolen
1-5
Max Verstappen to debut bold new look at Miami Grand Prix
1-5
F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice
1-5
F1 star 'ready' to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
30-4
Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice Miami Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

Yesterday 20:00
Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog Miami Grand Prix

Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog

April 30, 2026 23:00
Ferrari upgrades offer Lewis Hamilton fresh hope before Miami Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari upgrades offer Lewis Hamilton fresh hope before Miami

April 30, 2026 21:15
Apple expands F1 coverage with two new shows before Miami GP Apple F1

Apple expands F1 coverage with two new shows before Miami GP

April 30, 2026 20:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x