Lewis Hamilton called his mum over 'dating nightmare': 'Should I run?'

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Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton revealed an embarassing story from his dating past, very different from the glitzy lifestyle he is enjoying now.

The 41-year-old Hamilton is now a global superstar, driving for the coolest brand of all in Ferrari, and earning around $60million a year for getting behind the wheel. He has a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of pounds, and is now romantically linked to the reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kardashian.

But things haven't always been so sweet for the British sporting legend, and he revealed his worst dating moment during a video clip this week.

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The clip, shot for water brand San Pellegrino, sees Hamilton enjoying dinner with some of his lifelong friends, and answering some very tough questions.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance

Hamilton on calling Mum and 'should I run?'

Hamilton revealed: “I remember taking this girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant and I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things!"

Lewis was now in a major spot, so what did he do? He did what most young men do when they have a problem to solve. He called his Mum.

"I’m going to the bathroom and I remember calling Ma. I was like ‘Ma, what do I do, I don’t have enough credit on my debit card’. I was like ‘should I run?’”

Lewis and Kim take Miami?

The next big dating question surrounding Hamilton is whether Kardashian will rock up at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend to provide her support.

Despite frenzied speculation, Kim didn't show at earlier races in Australia, China and Japan. But an appearance this weekend in south Florida appears to be a much safer bet.

For Hamilton, 2026 is turning out to be a much better year than that miserable debut campaign for Ferrari in 2025.

As well as appearing happy off the track, Lewis has made an encouraging start to the championship season. He currently sits fourth in the early standings, and claimed his first podium for Ferrari with third place in China in March.

READ MORE: 'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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