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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, China, 2026

'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

'Breaking F1 rules' - Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton tells all

Hamilton has made his mark on the sport

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has shared how he 'broke the F1 rules' on his way to the very the top of the sport.

The seven-time world champion is known for more than just his records behind the wheel of a car. His influence extends beyond racing into the world of celebrity culture, highlighted by rumours of a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Fashion is also a major focus for Hamilton outside of Formula 1. Not long ago, he appeared at the opening of Ferrari Style’s flagship store in Mayfair, dressed in a custom all-black outfit designed by the brand.

It was at this opening on Bond Street that Hamilton delved into the secrets of his style, and how he went from your regular F1 team apparel to showcasing designers across the world.

Hamilton: I had to break all the rules

Speaking to Esquire, Hamilton detailed his journey to becoming one of the best-dressed drivers in F1 and how he had to 'break the rules' to do so.

"For most of my career, every driver arrived in team kits designed by people outside of fashion; the clothes were horrendous."

"I'd arrive and feel terrible wearing the same thing 180 days a year. I asked if I could show up in my own style and change into the kit later. It took a long time to get the bosses to agree. I basically had to break the rules."

Hamilton on breaking the norm

Hamilton also offered some insight into his upbringing, where in his youth he felt restricted and unable to adequately explore his interest in fashion.

He said: "I grew up in a household where no one was fashionable, and expressing yourself was never discussed. It was a product of feeling the need to be quiet and blend in. l

"Being in an environment that wasn't diverse, you didn't want to stand out any more than you already did by being the only person of colour in the room."

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