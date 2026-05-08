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Lewis Hamilton, generic, Ferrari, Miami, 2026

Lewis Hamilton jump scares F1 rival after Miami collision

Lewis Hamilton, generic, Ferrari, Miami, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton jump scares F1 rival after Miami collision

Lewis Hamilton had put his middle finger up to Franco Colapinto in Miami

Originally written by Dan Ripley. This version is a translation.

Lewis Hamilton made his frustration clear during the Miami Grand Prix after an early incident with Alpine driver Franco Colapinto derailed his race.

The seven-time world champion suffered contact with Colapinto on the opening lap, causing damage to his Ferrari that reportedly cost the car significant downforce along with additional floor and winglet issues.

The incident effectively ended Hamilton’s hopes of challenging near the front, and the Ferrari driver reacted angrily as he later passed Colapinto on track. Hamilton gestured toward the Alpine driver before eventually finishing sixth, aided by a 20-second penalty handed to teammate Charles Leclerc.

But the 41-year-old doesn't seem to be the one that holds grudges.

Hamilton catches Colapinto cold

Without warning, Hamilton put both his hands on the shoulders of Colapinto who reacted with shock before realising it was the Ferrari star.

The two appear to exchange friendly words before the Alpine star returned to his entourage and Hamilton prepared to enter a parked Ferrari looking to drive him away from the circuit.

Even without the incident with his Argentine rival, Hamilton has good reason to feel a little annoyed with the start of the season despite bagging his first podium for Ferrari in China.

Hamilton is currently fifth in the championship on 51 points but eight points down on Leclerc and 49 points down on current series leader Kimi Antonelli following his third consecutive victory from pole position.

It's slightly better news for Ferrari overall given they second in the championship but they still trail Mercedes by 70 points, with Miami proving to be the team's worst race so far given on pure pace they were also slower than McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who finished on the podium.

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Alpine Miami Grand Prix Franco Colapinto

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