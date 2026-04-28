'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
'Literally the worst representation of F1' - Netflix hounded by fans
Netflix have infuriated F1 fans with their latest promo
Netflix have been told off by F1 fans, after a recent post on their social media account.
The streaming service have been in the good books of most F1 fans in recent years, with Drive to Survive proving to be a big hit, already onto its ninth season coming in early 2027.
However not everything the streaming platform touches in relation to F1 is a hit, with one of their latest X posts leaving F1 fans furious.
The post is captioned 'How to get your friend into Formula 1', with a clip from Netflix comedy Running Point showing two characters from the show engaged in a conversation.
One shows her friend a picture of Carlos Sainz on an Instagram post, who replies by saying "that's aggressively heterosexual" before she retorts with "not if all the drivers are hot European guys with perfect cheekbones."
Fans hit back on social media
Fan reaction was almost immediate with one saying: "This is quite literally the worst representation of F1 I've ever seen."
Another added: "Who even popularised the concept of F1 drivers being some hot hearthrobs?"
One fan complained over the sexualisation of drivers saying: "Oh yes because we should sexualise drivers and that’s the only reason why we like the sport, annoying thing to see in 2026."
Other supporters blasted Netflix with one adding: "We've been fighting for years to be taken seriously as female f1 fans just for netflix to take us straight back to the start... great job:
Another said: "F1 being run by Americans and turned into a celebrity/influencer place to be seen now is the worst thing to ever happen to the sport."
Back to the drawing board it seems for Netflix...
READ MORE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff linked with gradual F1 exit plan
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