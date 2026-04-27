F1 star Fernando Alonso opens up about life as a new father
F1 star Fernando Alonso opens up about life as a new father
Alonso popped up at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique
After several weeks away from a Formula 1 race weekend, Fernando Alonso made an appearance at a historic racing event in Monaco.
The Spaniard attended the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique, where he spoke briefly to media and shared insights into his recent experience of becoming a father.
Alonso welcomed his first child earlier this year with his partner Melissa Jiménez, even arriving late to the Japanese Grand Prix after the birth of their son.
While things haven't exactly been running smoothly on the track this year – literally, in the case of the notoriously bone-rattling Aston Martin – Alonso seems in good spirits when it comes to his personal life.
Alonso: Life as a father is busy!
The Andalusian racer dropped into the Automobile Club de Monaco livestream on Saturday, and told them: “I’m feeling good, and enjoying the weekend of the car.
It's hard to argue with...well, any of that, although at time of writing it's proving bafflingly difficult to figure out just how sunny it is in the principality, with different (theoretically reliable) weather websites throwing up figures of anything between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius. That's not a small gap! That's the difference between thinking 'do I need to bring a light jacket' and thinking 'hmm...shorts weather?'
Baffling unreliability of weather sites' ability to tell you what the weather actually is aside (we know that forecasting weather is hard, but 'what is the temperature right now?' shouldn't be too tricky!), fans will be buoyed to see Alonso apparently enjoying fatherhood so much.
His son, presumably, was back home in Switzerland, although it's not like the notoriously private Alonso would tell us.
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