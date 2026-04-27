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Christian Horner

Christian Horner opens up after receiving warm paddock reception

Christian Horner — Photo: © IMAGO

Christian Horner opens up after receiving warm paddock reception

Christian Horner made a surprise appearance at a recent MotoGP race alongside a Honda F1 chief

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Christian Horner has spoken about the reception he received on his return to the paddock, after making an appearance at a recent MotoGP event.

The former Red Bull Racing boss attended the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, where he expressed his appreciation for motorcycle racing and was seen alongside Koji Watanabe.

Since stepping away from his F1 role in 2025, Horner has largely remained out of the spotlight, although speculation has linked him with potential future moves involving teams such as Alpine, Audi and Aston Martin, leaving his next step in motorsport uncertain.

This newfound flexibility gave him the chance to visit the MotoGP paddock - a sport that, as of April 2026, is entirely under the control of F1's owners Liberty Media.

Horner back in the paddock in Spain

Horner brushed off the speculation, emphasising instead his genuine love for the racing spectacle. He said: "I’ve always been a fan of the bikes. Watching them hit such incredible speeds on a straightaway is truly astonishing.

"Now that I have some spare time, it’s a real pleasure to come and watch MotoGP."

Horner also noted that Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport has contributed to a strategic synergy, making his visit to the paddock even more inviting.

He continued: "Since they own Formula 1 too, I received a very warm welcome. I’m simply here to take it all in.

"MotoGP is an incredible sport. These riders are absolutely passionate about what they do, and it’s a thrill to witness it first-hand."

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F1 Christian Horner Honda MotoGP

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