Kelly Piquet shares heartwarming snaps of Lily with Verstappen

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Max Verstappen’s young daughter Lily has now had her first taste of motorsport, watching track action alongside her father in Monaco.

Lily, who was born less than a year ago, is the first child of Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, adding a new chapter to the four-time world champion’s life away from racing.

While Verstappen had previously suggested he wasn’t in a hurry to introduce her to the F1 environment, she was able to experience it from a safe distance during the recent race weekend.

A first racing experience for baby Lily

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Verstappen is back in Monaco after competing in the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers in Germany and completing a Red Bull RB22 test at Silverstone. Now, he’s set for enjoy a relaxing weekend at home, taking in the local motorsport scene alongside Kelly and baby Lily.

This weekend the annual Grand Prix Historique is in town, taking centre stage just over a month ahead of the actual F1 race in the principality. It sees iconic cars of days gone driven around the famous streets by legends of the sport.

What is next for Max Verstappen?

Verstappen returns to F1 action next weekend (Sunday May 3) at the Miami Grand Prix, while his 'home race' in Monaco will take place on Sunday June 7.

The Dutchman, who has talked recently of a potential retirement from the sport due to the controversial new regulations sweeping in for 2026, currently sits ninth in the world championship standings.

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