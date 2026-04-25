The F1 pundit who starred in blockbuster James Bond movie

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There's a lot about F1's cast of drivers and pundits you don't know...

And one pundit and presenter for UK broadcaster Sky Sports has revealed they were part of the most recent James Bond movie No Time to Die

At first glance of this headline, you may have imagined Ted Kravitz fiddling with exploding pens or Martin Brundle running his fingers through the tufts of a Persian cat's fur.

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But the reality is actually way more impressive than the prospect of Crofty playing the resident femme fatale could ever be.

It involves former racing driver turned pundit Naomi Schiff who - aside from boasting a racing career, a stellar broadcast CV that's continuously on the rise and you know a pretty chic Parisian lifestyle (sigh) - also appeared in a James Bond movie.

Lashana Lynch also joined the illustrious cast as Bond's 007 replacement, Nomi, and it was this character that Schiff acted as stunt double for.

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Schiff: 'Racing driver kills Daniel Craig'

Schiff recently appeared on radio show Capital Xtra, where she revealed that she performed all of the driving stunts for Lynch in the car.

The Sky Sports pundit also revealed the scary moment where she unexpectedly had to stop the car from hitting lead actor Craig.

"Anytime you see Lashana Lynch in that version of James Bond, it's me in the car," Schiff explained.

"I didn't have a lot of time to rehearse the actual stunt. They were like, 'bring in Daniel [Craig], and I was like, 'what do they mean?'

"And I basically had to stop the car, pretty much at his feet and I'd done one rehearsal and my palms were sweating, and in my head I was seeing headlines like 'racing driver kills Daniel Craig'.

"Thankfully, Daniel Craig is still with us. We didn't kill him and I actually ended up booking another job off the back of that which was for Jurassic World."

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