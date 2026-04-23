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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian go public with beachside romance

It looks like the power couple is officially for real

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Speculation surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian appears to have intensified, with recent sightings suggesting the pair are growing increasingly close.

Rumors first picked up earlier this year following reports the two spent time together at a private countryside retreat in England, prompting widespread media attention.

Since then, they have been seen together at high-profile events including the Super Bowl LXI, as well as on trips in the US and during a recent evening out in Malibu.

Now though we have the clearest sign yet that Hamildashian is officially a thing, with the seven-time world champion and the reality TV megastar pictured together packing on the PDA.

Lewis and Kim pack on the PDA in Malibu beach day

Lewis and Kim were snapped by celebrity website TMZ as they enjoyed a beach day, again in Malibu, and to say they appeared happy would be an understatement.

Hamilton happy again on track, and off it

It’s been a terrific start to 2026 for Lewis, who appears to be happy again both on track and off. He currently sits fourth in the early championship standings but is again challenging for podiums on a regular basis after a miserable debut season at Maranello in 2025.

The only area Lewis has catching up to do, is in terms of social media following. If you think his 43million Instagram audience is pretty nice, he has a long way to go before matching Kim’s insane 352m fanbase.

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